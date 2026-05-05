Utz recalls select Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips over potential Salmonella risk

Utz Quality Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips in the U.S.

The recall stems from a seasoning ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat affected products.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling limited varieties of its Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips after a supplier flagged a potential contamination issue, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based snack maker said the recall was initiated after it was notified that a seasoning ingredient used in certain products “may contain” Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The affected chips were distributed to various retailers in the United States, though the recall applies only to specific flavors and production lots tied to the seasoning ingredient.



Item Name (size/description) UPC Best By Date Batchcode(s) 1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips 83791272917 3-Aug-26 26030070101 10-Aug-26 26036070102 17-Aug-26 26043070101 24-Aug-26 26052070103 2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips 83791272924 3-Aug-26 26029070104 17-Aug-26 26044070104 17-Aug-26 26045070104 31-Aug-26 26058070104 8oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips 83791272931 27-Jul-26 26024070105 27-Jul-26 26024070104 3-Aug-26 26029070104 3-Aug-26 26030070104 10-Aug-26 26037070105 10-Aug-26 26038070105 17-Aug-26 26044070105 17-Aug-26 26045070105 2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips 83791520148 3-Aug-26 26030070104 3-Aug-26 26031070104 3-Aug-26 26031070101 10-Aug-26 26038070102 10-Aug-26 26038070103 1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct) 83791010144 3-Aug-26 26030070101 3-Aug-26 26031070101 10-Aug-26 26036070102 10-Aug-26 26037070102 2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip 83791520162 8-Aug-26 26052070103 2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip 83791192208 31-Aug-26 26058070104 8oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip 83791192246 31-Aug-26 26058070104 31-Aug-26 26059070104 2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips 83791520094 31-Aug-26 26059070104

Salmonella infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can result in more severe illness, particularly among young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

No reports of illness

Utz said it has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products.

The recall follows notification from a third-party supplier that a seasoning containing dry milk powder could be contaminated, prompting the company to act “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the FDA notice.

Consumers who have purchased the affected chips are advised not to eat them and instead discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove impacted items from store shelves.

Zapp’s, known for its Cajun-style kettle chips, and Dirty chips are both brands owned by Utz Quality Foods.

Food recalls are typically issued when a product may pose a health risk due to contamination or mislabeling, and federal agencies advise consumers to check product details carefully to determine whether items they have purchased are affected.

The FDA said it continues to monitor the recall as part of its ongoing food safety oversight.