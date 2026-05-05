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Utz recalls select Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips over potential Salmonella risk

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Utz Quality Foods is recallikng Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips due to potential Salmonella contamination in a seasoning ingredient.

The chips were distributed to nationwide retailers

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  • Utz Quality Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain Zapp’s and Dirty potato chips in the U.S.

  • The recall stems from a seasoning ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

  • No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat affected products.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling limited varieties of its Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips after a supplier flagged a potential contamination issue, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based snack maker said the recall was initiated after it was notified that a seasoning ingredient used in certain products “may contain” Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. 

The affected chips were distributed to various retailers in the United States, though the recall applies only to specific flavors and production lots tied to the seasoning ingredient. 

Item Name (size/description)

UPC

Best By Date

Batchcode(s)

1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272917

3-Aug-26

26030070101

10-Aug-26

26036070102

17-Aug-26

26043070101

24-Aug-26

26052070103

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272924

3-Aug-26

26029070104

17-Aug-26

26044070104

17-Aug-26

26045070104

31-Aug-26

26058070104

8oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272931

27-Jul-26

26024070105

27-Jul-26

26024070104

3-Aug-26

26029070104

3-Aug-26

26030070104

10-Aug-26

26037070105

10-Aug-26

26038070105

17-Aug-26

26044070105

17-Aug-26

26045070105

2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

83791520148

3-Aug-26

26030070104

3-Aug-26

26031070104

3-Aug-26

26031070101

10-Aug-26

26038070102

10-Aug-26

26038070103

1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

83791010144

3-Aug-26

26030070101

3-Aug-26

26031070101

10-Aug-26

26036070102

10-Aug-26

26037070102

2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

83791520162

8-Aug-26

26052070103

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

83791192208

31-Aug-26

26058070104

8oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

83791192246

31-Aug-26

26058070104

31-Aug-26

26059070104

2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

83791520094

31-Aug-26

26059070104

Salmonella infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can result in more severe illness, particularly among young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

No reports of illness

Utz said it has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products. 

The recall follows notification from a third-party supplier that a seasoning containing dry milk powder could be contaminated, prompting the company to act “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the FDA notice. 

Consumers who have purchased the affected chips are advised not to eat them and instead discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove impacted items from store shelves.

Zapp’s, known for its Cajun-style kettle chips, and Dirty chips are both brands owned by Utz Quality Foods.

Food recalls are typically issued when a product may pose a health risk due to contamination or mislabeling, and federal agencies advise consumers to check product details carefully to determine whether items they have purchased are affected. 

The FDA said it continues to monitor the recall as part of its ongoing food safety oversight.

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