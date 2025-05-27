Ukrops recalls salad products due to Salmonella risk

Three salad products could be contaminated with Salmonella

The sell-by date was May 26, 2025

Consumers can return the products for a full refund

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Recall Information Regarding Product:

Item Net Weight Package Sell-By Date Marinated Cucumber Salad 16 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad 36 ounces 5/11/25 through 5/26/25 Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk 5 lbs. 5/11/25 through 5/26/25

The recalled products were sold at:

Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina

Harris Teeter, Williamsburg, Va.

Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky

Libbie Market, Richmond, Va.

Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, Va.

What to do

All retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves.

Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.

For more information: Consumers with questions should contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.