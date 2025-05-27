Ukrops recalls salad products due to Salmonella risk

Three salad products could be contaminated with Salmonella
The sell-by date was May 26, 2025
Consumers can return the products for a full refund
Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Recall Information Regarding Product:
Item
Net Weight
Package Sell-By Date
Marinated Cucumber Salad
16 ounces
5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad
36 ounces
5/11/25 through 5/26/25
Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk
5 lbs.
5/11/25 through 5/26/25
The recalled products were sold at:
Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina
Harris Teeter, Williamsburg, Va.
Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky
Libbie Market, Richmond, Va.
Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, Va.
What to do
All retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves.
Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.
For more information: Consumers with questions should contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.