Ukrops recalls salad products due to Salmonella risk

The products were sold in five states

  • Three salad products could be contaminated with Salmonella

  • The sell-by date was May 26, 2025

  • Consumers can return the products for a full refund

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, LLC, Richmond, VA announced today that it is recalling three of its products in reaction to the Bedner Growers’ recall of cucumbers due to its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Recall Information Regarding Product:

Item

Net Weight 

Package Sell-By Date

Marinated Cucumber Salad

16 ounces

5/11/25 through 5/26/25

Marinated Cucumber Salad

36 ounces

5/11/25 through 5/26/25

Marinated Cucumber Salad Bulk

5 lbs.

5/11/25 through 5/26/25

The recalled products were sold at:

  • Food Lion Stores in Virginia, North Carolina

  • Harris Teeter, Williamsburg, Va.

  • Kroger Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky

  • Libbie Market, Richmond, Va.

  • Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, Va.

What to do

All retail locations have been notified and are removing the product from the shelves.

Consumers who purchased the product should return it to the retailer where purchased for a full refund.

For more information: Consumers with questions should contact Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods at 804-340-3050, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

