Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 18

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
Piaggio Group Americas, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V302000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|VESPA
|PRIMAVERA 150
|2026
|VESPA
|PRIMAVERA 50
|2026
|VESPA
|GTV 310
|2026
Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V296000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|CHRYSLER
|PACIFICA
|2023–2026
Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V295000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|PRIME TIME
|CRUSADER
|2026
International Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V294000
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|INTERNATIONAL
|HV
|2026–2027
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.