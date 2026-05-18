Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 18

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Piaggio Group Americas, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V302000 Make Model Model Years VESPA PRIMAVERA 150 2026 VESPA PRIMAVERA 50 2026 VESPA GTV 310 2026

Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V296000 Make Model Model Years CHRYSLER PACIFICA 2023–2026

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V295000 Make Model Model Years PRIME TIME CRUSADER 2026

International Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V294000 Make Model Model Years INTERNATIONAL HV 2026–2027