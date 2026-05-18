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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 18

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with Vespa, Chrysler, and more.

Chrysler, Vespa, and International Motors are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Piaggio Group Americas, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V302000

Issue: Missing Warning on Rearview Mirrors

MakeModelModel Years
VESPAPRIMAVERA 1502026
VESPAPRIMAVERA 502026
VESPAGTV 3102026

Braun Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V296000

Issue: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock

MakeModelModel Years
CHRYSLERPACIFICA2023–2026

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V295000

Issue: Waste Holding Tank May Vent Sewer Gas into Cabin

MakeModelModel Years
PRIME TIMECRUSADER2026

International Motors, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V294000

Issue: Delayed Service Brake Release/FMVSS 121

MakeModelModel Years
INTERNATIONALHV2026–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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