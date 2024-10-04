Three deaths linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz edibles

A third person has died in an outbreak traced to Diamond Shruumz brand edibles. There have been 175 confirmed illnesses across 33 states so far, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

All of the patients had eaten Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies.

Reported symptoms have included seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates and hyper/hypotension.

The manufacturer, Prophet Premium Brands, said testing of some of the products showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol.

Muscimol is the principal psychoactive constituent of the Amanita muscaria mushroom, commonly known as the fly agaric. It's a potent psychoactive substance with sedative-hypnotic, depressant, and hallucinogenic effects.

About muscimol

Muscimol can be harmful to humans. Here's why:

Unpredictable effects: The effects of muscimol can vary significantly from person to person and even from one experience to the next. This unpredictability makes it difficult to dose accurately and increases the risk of adverse reactions.

Toxicity: While muscimol itself has relatively low toxicity, it's often found alongside ibotenic acid in Amanita muscaria mushrooms. Ibotenic acid is a neurotoxin that can cause a range of unpleasant effects, including nausea, vomiting, confusion, and seizures.

Potential for overdose: Although rare, overdose on muscimol is possible, especially when consuming Amanita muscaria mushrooms in their raw or unprocessed form. Overdose can lead to severe central nervous system depression, respiratory distress, and even coma.

Long-term effects: The long-term effects of muscimol use are not well-studied, but there's concern that chronic exposure could lead to neurological problems or other health issues.

The legal status of muscimol varies by jurisdiction. In some places, it may be illegal to possess or consume Amanita muscaria mushrooms or muscimol extracts. ​

All flavors recalled; do not eat!

The manufacturer has recalled all flavors and types of Diamond Shruumz. However, the FDA said it has found that the edibles are still available in some stores and online outlets.

Consumers should not purchase or consume any Diamond Shruumz brand products. If you have seen a store continue selling recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products, you can report this information to the FDA.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled products and throw them away if they have them on hand.

Anyone experiencing adverse reactions after consuming recalled products is urged to seek medical attention immediately, especially if they have trouble breathing.

The New Jersey Poison Center based at Rutgers University has reported even more illnesses than the FDA has recorded.

“Poison centers nationwide have received 198 reports of exposure, including 108 cases with more severe illness. Of the 108 cases with more severe illness, 91 sought medical attention,” according to the center at Rutgers.