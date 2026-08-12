The viral $119 Target MacBook deal looked legit — until I clicked

The viral $119 Target MacBook deal isn’t real — following it leads to a third-party rewards site, not Target.

The promised $750 gift card comes with major strings attached, including completing multiple partner offers, trials, and sign-ups.

Verify viral deals directly with the retailer and beware of fake comments, unfamiliar URLs, and phrases like “up to” or “required offers.”

I was recently scrolling through TikTok when an offer stopped me in my tracks: a MacBook Neo for just $119.99 at Target.

And at first glance, it looked absolutely legit. Maybe you saw the same TikTok and it brought you to this page when you researched its legitimacy.

The video appeared to be filmed inside a Target store, with red shopping carts, the electronics department, and a large promotional sign displaying Target's bullseye. The sign showed the MacBook's original $699 price slashed to $119.99 with a "Student Discount Applied." The TikTok added urgency, telling viewers to take advantage of the offer before August 28.

It was convincing enough that I decided to investigate.

That's when things got weird.

When I started to try and find the promotion, it didn't take me to Target.com or to a page where I could buy a $119 MacBook. Instead, I ended up at PerkDream.com, a third-party website prominently displaying Target's bullseye and advertising a "$750 TARGET GIFT CARD FOR YOUR FEEDBACK!"

And once I started reading the details, the offer looked very different.

The $750 isn't just for answering questions

The PerkDream page says, "Target is rewarding customers with a $750 gift card for sharing their shopping experience."

That certainly makes it sound like a consumer survey with a very generous reward.

But farther down the page, PerkDream explains that visitors need to enter their name and email and complete three to five "partner deals" to unlock the full reward.

The site says each deal must be completed "from start to completion," and its FAQ says some deals may require a sign-up or trial.

There's another phrase worth noticing. The final step doesn't simply say you'll receive $750. It says you can "claim up to $750" in a Target gift card.

That's a significant distinction.

After going down the rabbit hole and trying to claim enough offers to qualify for the $750 reward, I finally gave up. It quickly turned into a long chain of tasks, app sign-ups, and questions that never led to anything. In reality, all it seemed to accomplish was generating commissions for the site each time I signed up for one of its partner offers.

Also, at no point was there any confirmation that this site had anything to do with Target.

What happened to the $119 MacBook?

This may be the biggest red flag of all.

The TikTok got my attention with what appeared to be an incredible Target MacBook discount. But once I followed the promotion, the $119 MacBook essentially disappeared.

Instead, I was presented with an entirely different offer involving personal information, partner deals, and the possibility of receiving a gift card. I had fallen for the classic bait and switch, an age-old tactic dressed up for the TikTok era.

That's why consumers shouldn't use a social media link itself to verify an incredible deal.

If a TikTok says Target has a MacBook for $119, go directly to Target's website or app and search for the deal yourself. Don't assume a Target logo or footage filmed inside a store means the promotion is actually from Target.

Pro tip: Ignore the comments. The comments section on the TikTok video included many fake glowing comments on how they easily found the $119 MacBook and how their local Target was running low, so you should hurry.

How to protect yourself