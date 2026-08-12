Car insurance costs are rising again in 2026

Car insurance costs are ticking back up: The average full-coverage premium rose 1% in the first half of 2026, and rates are projected to increase in 32 states by year’s end.

Rates vary widely by state: Connecticut is projected to see the biggest increase, while premiums have fallen in expensive markets including New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Shopping around can help: Experts recommend comparing at least three quotes, reviewing coverage every six months, and looking for discounts or bundling opportunities.

For drivers who got a little relief from falling car insurance premiums in 2025, that trend may be coming to an end.

According to Insurify’s mid-year report, the average cost of full-coverage auto insurance rose 1% during the first half of 2026, reaching $2,237 annually, and Insurify projects rates will increase in 32 states by the end of the year.

The increases aren't happening evenly across the country. Connecticut is on track for the biggest year-over-year jump, with premiums projected to rise nearly 15% by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, some of the country's most expensive markets — including New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. — have actually seen rates fall so far this year.

So what's behind the renewed upward pressure on car insurance costs, and what can drivers do about it? ConsumerAffairs spoke with Matt Brannon, senior economic analyst and licensed insurance agent at Insurify, who explained what the latest numbers mean for consumers.

How the report was conducted

Insurify’s data scientists analyzed more than 250 million auto insurance quotes from the company’s proprietary database, with quotes originating from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Alaska was excluded because of its lower quoting volume.

The analysis focuses on drivers ages 20 to 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit, unless otherwise noted. The report uses two-year rolling median premiums to help smooth out unusually large swings in the market.

Key findings

Here’s a look at some of the key findings from the study:

The average annual cost of full-coverage car insurance reached $2,237 in the first half of 2026, up 1% from the end of 2025.

Twenty-seven states saw premiums increase during the first six months of the year, and Insurify projects that rates will rise in 32 states by the end of 2026. Nationally, the average annual premium is projected to reach $2,242 by December.

Connecticut has seen the biggest increase so far, with premiums jumping 10% in the first half of the year and projected to finish 2026 about 15% higher than they were at the end of 2025.

Kentucky, West Virginia, Illinois ,and Nevada are also among the states expected to see some of the largest increases.

Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York all saw premiums fall by at least 5% during the first half of 2026.

D.C. remains the most expensive market overall, with an average annual full-coverage premium of $3,880 in June.

What’s driving the increases?

Insurify’s report found that more than half of U.S. states are projected to finish 2026 with higher premiums than in 2025. Brannon broke it all down.

“The bad news is more states will see increases,” he said. “The good news is that, in most cases, they aren’t big increases.”

“2025 was unusual in that the average cost of car insurance declined significantly. Insurers generally were willing to cut rates to compete for new customers and retain the ones they had. Now, the premium prices we’re seeing indicate that the period of falling rates has largely passed. And rates are normalizing.”

Brannon explained that In addition to market dynamics influencing rates, insurers are spending more on certain types of claims payouts now. When claim costs go up, insurers often mitigate those expenses by raising premiums.

Expensive markets are seeing rate cuts

Some states with typically high car insurance rates – New York, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. – are seeing price cuts this year.

“Insurers are constantly trying to find the right balance between charging enough to comfortably cover potential losses and not overcharging so much that they lose customers,” Brannon said.

“When we see rates falling in expensive states, or rates rising in cheaper states, it could signal that insurers are still trying to find that right balance. Many of these states had seen sharp increases in recent years, so the fact that they’re falling now is consistent with what we expect from insurers, making price adjustments here and there to find what they consider a sustainable medium.”

Brannon also noted that New York, New Jersey, and D.C. all saw sharp declines in stolen cars in 2025. This means insurers don’t have to spend as much money on expensive, total loss claims, which can affect insurance rates.

Do your homework

To help mitigate the rising costs of car insurance, Brannon recommends that consumers do as much research as possible before committing to a plan.

“Comparing rates is one of the best ways to save money on your insurance,” he said. “I recommend you compare at least three quotes to make sure you’ve got the best deal for both home and auto insurance.

“Revisit your coverage needs and compare rates every six months. Be sure to compare the same coverage limits and deductibles. Otherwise, you might get excited about a lower rate, only to find out it reflects lower liability limits or a higher deductible.”

Another option: consider bundling your policies. “Bundling saves insurers money on administrative costs, and insurers often reward those drivers with a significant premium discount,” Brannon said. “Additionally, make sure you’re not missing out on any lesser-known discounts, like using autopay or paperless communications.”