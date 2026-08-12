Americans’ credit card debt climbed to $1.26 trillion in the second quarter

Americans’ credit card balances climbed by $21 billion in the second quarter, reaching $1.26 trillion.

New credit card delinquencies held steady but remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels.

A rising share of seriously delinquent debt reflects older, charged-off accounts staying on credit reports longer — not necessarily a new wave of missed payments.

Americans added billions of dollars to their credit card balances during the second quarter, even as total household debt edged lower.

Credit card balances increased by $21 billion, or 1.7%, from the first quarter and stood at $1.26 trillion at the end of June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

The increase was part of a broader $48 billion rise in non-housing debt. Auto loan balances grew by $28 billion to $1.71 trillion, while other consumer debt — including retail cards and consumer finance loans — rose by $6 billion.

Overall household debt slipped by $13 billion, or 0.1%, to $18.8 trillion. However, the decline was largely tied to a temporary gap in mortgage reporting caused by a transfer of loan servicing. Mortgage balances fell by a reported $74 billion, while home equity line of credit balances rose for the 17th consecutive quarter.

Credit card delinquencies remain elevated but stable

The report offered a mixed picture of Americans’ ability to keep up with their bills.

About 4.7% of all outstanding household debt was in some stage of delinquency at the end of June, down slightly from the first quarter. The rate at which credit card balances newly entered delinquency was largely unchanged.

That distinction matters because another measure — the share of card balances already 90 days or more past due — has continued to rise. It increased from 7.6% in the third quarter of 2022 to 12.8% in the first quarter of 2026.

New York Fed researchers said the higher figure does not necessarily mean consumers are currently falling behind at an accelerating rate.

In a separate analysis of credit card distress, researchers found that lenders are leaving charged-off accounts on borrowers’ credit reports longer than they did in the past.

From 2004 through 2012, only about 40% of charged-off debts were still being reported one year later. By 2024, that share had doubled to 80%.

Removing those older charged-off balances causes the different delinquency measures to tell a similar story: New credit card delinquencies are still high, but they have been broadly stable since 2024.

The old debts remain consequential. More than 23 million Americans have charged-off credit card balances appearing on their credit reports, according to the researchers.

What consumers can do

Consumers carrying card balances should check their credit reports for charged-off or incorrectly reported accounts. Reports are available free throughAnnualCreditReport.com.

Borrowers should dispute inaccurate information with both the credit bureau and the company that furnished it. Paying a charged-off balance does not automatically remove it from a credit report, but it should generally be updated to show that it has been paid or settled.

For current balances, consumers can limit interest costs by paying more than the minimum, directing extra payments to the highest-rate card, and contacting the issuer before missing a payment. Card companies may offer hardship programs, reduced payments, or temporary interest-rate relief, although the available terms vary by lender.