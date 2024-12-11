The biggest car recalls of 2024

Vehicle recalls hit their lowest levels in more than a decade in 2024 and the most dangerous types of car recalls have also been trending lower.

Cars get recalled for a variety of reasons, including many that aren't very dangerous, such as 2024's biggest recall when Tesla recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles in February because they displayed the incorrect font size on the instrument panel of brake, park and anti-lock warning lights.

There were nearly 27.9 million recalled vehicles in 2024 as of Dec. 10, marking the lowest level since nearly 20.3 million vehicles in 2013, according to a ConsumerAffairs review of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalls database.

Recalls that tell car owners to not drive or to park outside show how serious the issues are.

Park-outside recalls warn owners that their cars pose a fire hazard to buildings, such as recent recalls of electric vehicles with explosive batteries, while do-not-drive warnings are self explanatory.

There were 35,709 vehicles recalled with do-not-drive warnings in 2024, nearly tripling from 12,249 vehicles in 2023, but still way down from more than 370,000 in 2022 and more than 410,000 in 2021, which were largely due recalls those years from Mercedes and General Motors.

Park-outside recalls declined to around 732,000 vehicles in 2024, sharply down from nearly 4.8 million in 2023, a year where there were massive recalls from Kia and Hyundai.

What were 10 biggest car recalls in 2024?

1. Tesla's incorrect font size

Vehicles: 2,193,869

2,193,869 Month: February

February Models: 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, 2019-2024 Model Y and 2024 Cybertruck

2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, 2019-2024 Model Y and 2024 Cybertruck Reason: "An incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park, and Antilock Brake System (ABS) warning lights."

2. Ford's detatching trim

Vehicles: 1,889,110

1,889,110 Month: January

January Models: 2011-2019 Explorer

2011-2019 Explorer Reason: "The A-pillar trim retention clips may not be properly engaged, allowing the trim to detach."

3. Tesla's failing hood latch

Vehicles: 1,849,638

1,849,638 Month: July

July Models: 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-2024 Model Y

2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X and 2020-2024 Model Y Reason: "The hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened."

4. Honda's faulty steering gearbox

Vehicles: 1,693,199

1,693,199 Month: October

October Models: 2023-2025 Acura Integra, Civic Type R, CR-V Hybrid, CR-V, HR-V, 2022-2025 Civic, Civic Hatchback, 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S, 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV, Civic Hybrid and Civic Hatchback Hybrid

2023-2025 Acura Integra, Civic Type R, CR-V Hybrid, CR-V, HR-V, 2022-2025 Civic, Civic Hatchback, 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S, 2025 CR-V Fuel Cell EV, Civic Hybrid and Civic Hatchback Hybrid Reason: "The steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, which can cause excessive internal friction and lead to difficulty steering the vehicle."

5. Chrysler's rearview camera glitch

Vehicles: 1,033,433

1,033,433 Month: June

June Models: 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, Chrysler Voyager, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Ram Promaster

2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, Chrysler Voyager, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Ram Promaster Reason: "The radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying."

6. Chrysler's anti-lock brake glitch

Vehicles: 1,025,432

1,025,432 Month: September

September Models: 2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500

2019, 2021-2024 Ram 1500 Reason: "Due to a software malfunction, the anti-lock brake system (ABS) control module may disable the electronic stability control system."

7. Honda's cracking airbag sensor

Vehicles: 750,114

750,114 Month: February

February Models: 2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, Odyssey, 2020 Civic coupe, Fit, 2021-2022 Civic hatchback, 2021 Civic Type R, Insight, 2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, Accord Hybrid, 2020 Acura MDX, 2022 Acura MDX, 2020-2022 Acura RDX and 2020-2021 Acura TLX

2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, Odyssey, 2020 Civic coupe, Fit, 2021-2022 Civic hatchback, 2021 Civic Type R, Insight, 2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, Accord Hybrid, 2020 Acura MDX, 2022 Acura MDX, 2020-2022 Acura RDX and 2020-2021 Acura TLX Reason: "The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the air bag as intended."

8. Honda's cracking fuel pump

Vehicles: 720,810

720,810 Month: October

October Models: 2023-2024 Honda Accord, Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid

2023-2024 Honda Accord, Accord Hybrid, 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and 2025 Honda Civic and Civic Hybrid Reason: "The high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel."

9. BMW's unsealed electrical connector

Vehicles: 720,796

720,796 Month: August

August Models: 2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i, 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi, 2016-2018 X5 xdrive 40e, 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo, 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i, 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i and 2015-2016 428xi

2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i, 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i, 328xi, 2016-2018 X5 xdrive 40e, 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive, 328xi Gran Turismo, 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i, X3 xDrive28i, 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i and 2015-2016 428xi Reason: "An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit."

10. General Motors's unlatching tailgate

Vehicles: 570,434

570,434 Month: August

August Models: 2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500

2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 Reason: "The tailgate's electronic gate-release switch may short circuit due to water intrusion, which can result in the tailgate inadvertently unlatching while the vehicle is in park."

What were the five biggest 'do-not-drive' car recalls in 2024?

Many do-not-drive recalls in 2024 involved motorcycles or commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, which were excluded from the following ranking.

1. Mercedes's brake failure

Vehicles: 15,604

15,604 Month: May

May Models: 2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class

2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class Reason: "Moisture may accumulate and cause corrosion in the brake booster housing unit, which can result in reduced brake performance or brake failure."

2. Porsche's cracked control arm

Vehicles: 2,475

2,475 Month: July

July Models: 2024 Cayenne

2024 Cayenne Reason: "The driver's side front axle upper left control arm installed on the vehicles may have been installed with cracks, which can result in front axle control arm breaking and an unexpected loss of steering and wheel control."

3. Porsche's fracturing wheel bolt

Vehicles: 2,475

2,475 Month: October

October Models: 2025 Panamera, 2024 718 Cayman GT4 RS, 718 Spyder RS, and 2021-2024 911

2025 Panamera, 2024 718 Cayman GT4 RS, 718 Spyder RS, and 2021-2024 911 Reason: "The center lock wheel bolt may fracture and cause the wheel to detach."

4. Kia's unwelded control arm

Vehicles: 215

215 Month: April

April Models: 2023 Forte

2023 Forte Reason: "The right front lower control arm may have been improperly welded, which can cause it to fail."

5. Ferrari's loose driveshaft screws

Vehicles: 4

4 Month: October

October Models: 2023 Portofino M, F8 Spider and 2024 Roma Spider

2023 Portofino M, F8 Spider and 2024 Roma Spider Reason: "The driveshaft screws may not have been tightened during production and may loosen."

What were the five biggest 'park outside' car recalls in 2024?

1. Kia's overheating seat motor

Vehicles: 462,869

462,869 Month: June

June Models: 2020-2024 Telluride

2020-2024 Telluride Reason: "The front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob, which can result in a fire while parked or driving."

2. Chrysler's failing battery

Vehicles: 154,032

154,032 Month: October

October Models: 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Reason: "The high voltage battery may fail internally and lead to a vehicle fire while parked or driving."

3. Hyundai's starter solenoid

Vehicles: 90,907

90,907 Month: February

February Models: 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90 and 2019 Genesis G70

2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90 and 2019 Genesis G70 Reason: "Water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving."

4. Chrysler's explosive battery pack

Vehicles: 19,516

19,516 Month: July

July Models: 2017-2021 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

2017-2021 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) Reason: "The battery pack may cause a vehicle fire when parked, even with the ignition in the 'Off' position."

5. Jaguar's overheating battery

Vehicles: 3,018

3,018 Month: August

August Models: 2019-2020 Jaguar I-Pace

2019-2020 Jaguar I-Pace Reason: "The high-voltage battery may overheat."

How did automakers rank overall by recalled vehicles in 2024?

In the top five, Chrysler has the highest number of recalled vehicles in 2024 with nearly 4.59 million vehicles, followed by Tesla with around 4.44 million, Ford with 4.36 million, Honda with 3.79 million and General Motors with 1.84 million.

Rounding out the top ten are BMW with nearly 1.83 million vehicles, Toyota with 1.22 million, Kia with 1.21 million, Hyundai with 1.11 million and Volkswagen with 1.09 million.