The best fast food chain, and the one you think of first, arent always the same

McDonald’s remains America’s most-considered fast-food chain, with nearly 40% of consumers saying it would be their next fast-food purchase, according to YouGov’s latest Best Bites 2026 survey.

Chick-fil-A leads on perceived quality, while Wendy’s ranks highest for value, showing that consumers often separate quality and affordability from overall brand preference.

Five Guys tops the burger category, Taco Bell dominates tacos and burritos, Pizza Hut leads pizza, and McDonald’s remains the overwhelming favorite for fries.

A new YouGov survey suggests that while Americans may have strong opinions about which fast-food chains serve the best burgers, chicken sandwiches, or fries, convenience and familiarity still drive where many consumers ultimately spend their money.

The survey comes on the heels of the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), showing sandwich chain Jersey Mike's has dethroned Chick-fil-A’s 11-year reign as the most satisfying fast-food chain.

YouGov’s annual Best Bites 2026 report, based on responses from more than 40,000 U.S. consumers, found that McDonald's remains the nation's most-considered fast-food brand. Nearly 40% of respondents said McDonald's would be among their top choices when making their next fast-food purchase. Chick-fil-A finished second, followed by Wendy's, Burger King, and Taco Bell.

Top-of-mind awareness

The findings underscore the enduring strength of the Golden Arches, even as competitors outperform McDonald's in several key perception categories.

"One of the more interesting findings is that McDonald's leads all fast-food brands in consideration when Americans are deciding where to purchase fast food, despite ranking behind several competitors on best-tasting burgers," Ashley Brown, the Georgia-based senior director of YouGov, told Fox Digital.

According to the survey, Chick-fil-A earned the highest marks for quality among major fast-food chains, while Wendy's was viewed as offering the best value. Yet neither brand was able to displace McDonald's as the chain consumers are most likely to visit.

The things that matter

YouGov researchers say the results suggest that accessibility, consistency, and convenience continue to outweigh individual menu attributes when consumers decide where to eat.

The report also examined which chains consumers associate with specific food categories. Five Guys claimed the top spot for burgers, narrowly edging Burger King and In-N-Out. Taco Bell dominated the tacos and burritos category, while Pizza Hut led among pizza chains. Chick-fil-A remained the clear leader for chicken offerings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, McDonald's maintained a commanding lead in the fries category. Nearly four in 10 respondents selected McDonald's fries as their favorite, far ahead of any competitor.

The survey also sheds light on broader fast-food habits. YouGov found that 70% of Americans purchase food or drinks from fast-food restaurants at least once a month, while 30% do so at least weekly. Value menus and discounts remain major drivers of customer visits, but consumers also place significant importance on cleanliness and overall dining experience.

For restaurant operators, the message is clear: consumers are looking for a combination of affordability, quality, and convenience. While brands such as Chick-fil-A and Five Guys may excel in specific categories, McDonald's continues to benefit from its vast footprint, brand familiarity, and ability to meet customers wherever they are.