What's really in toddler foods? Study finds most are ultra-processed

More than 80% of packaged foods marketed for toddlers in one study were classified as ultra-processed.

Nearly half failed to meet at least one World Health Organization nutrient standard for young children.

Researchers say parents shouldn't assume products sold in the toddler food aisle automatically meet nutritional guidelines.

Parents often reach for foods marketed specifically for toddlers believing they're designed with young children's nutritional needs in mind. But new research from The University of Texas at Austin suggests that may not always be the case.

In an audit of grocery store shelves, researchers found that the overwhelming majority of packaged toddler foods were classified as ultra-processed, and many also exceeded recommended levels for nutrients like sugar, sodium, or fat.

The findings come at a time when federal officials are considering changes to food labeling that could make it easier for shoppers to quickly identify products high in certain nutrients. According to the researchers, the U.S. currently does not require warning labels for foods that are high in sugar, sodium or calories, meaning parents often have to rely on carefully reading ingredient lists and nutrition labels to compare products.

“Many parents may assume that products sold on the baby/toddler food aisles of their grocery stores have to meet certain nutrient standards. Our findings highlight that half of the toddler foods available in local grocery stores do not,” researcher Erin A. Hudson said in a news release.

“As a result, parents have to be vigilant in checking labels and ingredients to determine the nutrient content and processing level of products for their toddlers.”

How the researchers conducted the study

For the study, researchers photographed products sold in the baby and toddler food aisles of 21 grocery stores in Austin, Texas.

They analyzed 2,783 packaged foods marketed for children between 6 and 36 months of age. Infant formula, beverages, and purees commonly introduced as first foods were excluded from the analysis so the focus remained on packaged toddler foods commonly found on store shelves.

Each product was classified using the NOVA food classification system, which categorizes foods based on their level of processing. Researchers also evaluated products against the World Health Organization's Nutrient and Promotion Profile Model, which sets recommended nutrient standards for commercial foods intended for young children.

What the findings could mean for families

Overall, 81% of the products examined were classified as ultra-processed, while 49% failed to meet at least one WHO nutrient recommendation.

Specifically, 17% exceeded recommended sugar levels, 25% were too high in sodium, 11% exceeded fat recommendations, and 12% did not meet energy density guidelines. Examples included fruit pouches, oat bars, macaroni and cheese products, turkey sticks, and puffed snacks.

The researchers emphasized that their work examined only packaged foods sold in grocery stores and did not reflect everything toddlers actually eat.

Still, they say the results highlight the importance of checking nutrition labels rather than assuming products marketed for toddlers automatically meet recommended nutritional standards.

“During these critical early years of development, most parents are trying to feed their children healthfully but may be challenged to do so by the toddler food products available in their grocery stores,” said Hudson.

“Warning labels on products exceeding nutrient thresholds could help parents navigate the toddler food environment and might encourage manufacturers to reformulate these products.”