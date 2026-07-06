The best day to buy gas in 2026: A simple habit that could save you money all year

Fill up on Sunday. GasBuddy says Sunday is the cheapest day to buy gas in most states, while Wednesday through Friday are usually the most expensive.

Avoid price spikes. If prices jump, waiting a few days could save 15 to 45 cents per gallon in states with weekly price cycles.

Stack your savings. Compare prices with gas apps, use fuel rewards, and check warehouse club stations for even bigger discounts.

If you fill up whenever your gas gauge gets low, you could be paying more than necessary.

According to a new analysis from GasBuddy, Sunday is the cheapest day to buy gas in most U.S. states, while Wednesday through Friday tend to be the most expensive. Simply shifting your fill-up by a day or two could save you $0.04 to $0.09 per gallon without changing anything else about your routine.

That may not sound like much, but over the course of a year, those savings can really add up — especially for commuters or families with multiple vehicles.

Why gas prices change during the week

GasBuddy analyzed a year's worth of fuel prices and found that many stations follow a predictable weekly pricing pattern. In many markets, prices gradually climb during the workweek, before easing as the weekend approaches.

Some states — including Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and parts of the West Coast — experience what's known as price cycling. Prices jump sharply on one day, then slowly fall over the following several days. If you can avoid filling up right after one of these spikes, you may save $0.15 to $0.45 per gallon by waiting until prices settle back down.

Six easy ways to save at the pump