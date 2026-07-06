The best day to buy gas in 2026: A simple habit that could save you money all year

Fill up on Sunday. GasBuddy says Sunday is the cheapest day to buy gas in most states, while Wednesday through Friday are usually the most expensive.
Avoid price spikes. If prices jump, waiting a few days could save 15 to 45 cents per gallon in states with weekly price cycles.
Stack your savings. Compare prices with gas apps, use fuel rewards, and check warehouse club stations for even bigger discounts.
If you fill up whenever your gas gauge gets low, you could be paying more than necessary.
According to a new analysis from GasBuddy, Sunday is the cheapest day to buy gas in most U.S. states, while Wednesday through Friday tend to be the most expensive. Simply shifting your fill-up by a day or two could save you $0.04 to $0.09 per gallon without changing anything else about your routine.
That may not sound like much, but over the course of a year, those savings can really add up — especially for commuters or families with multiple vehicles.
Why gas prices change during the week
GasBuddy analyzed a year's worth of fuel prices and found that many stations follow a predictable weekly pricing pattern. In many markets, prices gradually climb during the workweek, before easing as the weekend approaches.
Some states — including Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Florida, and parts of the West Coast — experience what's known as price cycling. Prices jump sharply on one day, then slowly fall over the following several days. If you can avoid filling up right after one of these spikes, you may save $0.15 to $0.45 per gallon by waiting until prices settle back down.
Six easy ways to save at the pump
Fill up on Sunday: If your schedule allows, make Sunday your regular gas day. Many people commute Monday through Friday, so stations in many markets gradually increase prices during the workweek. By Sunday, prices have often drifted lower after competing for weekend business. If you can’t get to the station on Sunday, Monday is often another good option while Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday tends to be the most expensive days to fill-up.
Use a gas price app: Before leaving home, check an app like GasBuddy, Upside, or AAA Mobile to compare nearby gas stations. As you’ve probably noticed, prices can vary significantly, even between stations located across the street from each other.
Don't wait until your tank is nearly empty: Keeping at least a quarter tank of gas gives you the flexibility to wait for a lower-priced day instead of filling up during an expensive midweek spike.
Stack your discounts: Use grocery store fuel rewards, warehouse club gas stations, gas rewards credit cards, or cashback apps to lower your final price even further.
Watch for price spikes: If gas prices suddenly jump and you have enough fuel to wait a few days, you may be able to catch the next downward swing, particularly if you live in a state with price cycling.
Compare warehouse club prices: If you already shop at Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's, check their gas prices before filling up. They're often $0.10 to $0.30 per gallon cheaper than nearby stations, though it's still worth comparing prices to make sure the savings justify any extra driving or waiting.