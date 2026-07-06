Pedigree recalls two lots of canned dog food

Mars Petcare U.S. is voluntarily recalling two lots of PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor canned wet dog food after discovering the products may contain hard pieces of metal with plastic.

The recalled cans were intended to be destroyed but were apparently diverted and sold in the U.S. marketplace, according to the FDA.

Pet owners are urged not to feed the affected food to their dogs. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, and consumers can request a replacement product from Pedigree.

Mars Petcare U.S. is voluntarily recalling two lots of PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor wet dog food after the products were found to potentially contain hard, sharp pieces of metal with plastic that could pose a risk to pets.

The recall affects only two lots of 13.2-ounce PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor canned dog food bearing the lot codes:

613C3KKCFC

613C1KKCFC

No other PEDIGREE products or Mars Petcare U.S. products are included in the recall.

Products were supposed to be destroyed

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected cans appear to have been fraudulently diverted into the U.S. marketplace after they had been designated for destruction. Mars Petcare said it is investigating how the products entered commercial distribution.

The presence of hard metal and plastic fragments could cause serious injuries if ingested by dogs, including choking, cuts to the mouth or digestive tract, or intestinal blockages requiring veterinary treatment.

As of the recall announcement, Mars Petcare said it had received no reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products.

What to do

Consumers who purchased cans with the affected lot codes should stop feeding them to their pets immediately. The company advises owners to discard the product safely or contact Pedigree for information about obtaining a replacement.

Consumers can contact Pedigree Consumer Care at 1-800-525-5273 or visit the company's recall information page for additional assistance.

The FDA said the recall applies only to the two identified lots and emphasized that no other Mars Petcare products are affected. Pet owners whose dogs show signs of illness after consuming the recalled food should contact their veterinarian promptly.