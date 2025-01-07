Tesla logged the most recall issues in 2024

If you think there were a lot of car and truck recalls in 2024, you are correct. BizzyCar, a recall management platform for automotive dealerships, reports 27 million vehicles were recalled in 2024, a decline from 2023.

However, while 2024 saw a notable decline in recall numbers from 2023, when factoring in un-repaired vehicles from prior years, more than one in four vehicles on U.S. roads have at least one open recall, translating to 72.7 million vehicles currently on the road with recall needs.

The company said recalls of more than 27 million vehicles continue to highlight significant safety concerns, with 6.1 million vehicles recalled in Q4 2024 alone.

Tesla topped the list in 2024 with 5.1 million vehicles affected. But a in a fortunate factor for owners, all of the recalls coould be addressed through Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is required to refer to these issues, which are fixed without any physical attention, as a recall.

Advanced vehicle technologies drove a surge in electrical system recalls, accounting for 6.3 million vehicles in 2024, making it the most recalled component across the industry.

Over the air fixes

Honda, Chrysler/Stellantis, Tesla, and General Motors accounted for the majority of recalls in fourth quarter of 2024, underscoring concentrated safety challenges among major automakers.

But there was some good news. Over 33% of vehicles recalled in 2024 can be fixed via OTA updates, up from 21% in 2023, reflecting the industry's shift toward more efficient and customer-friendly recall solutions.

Ford showed one of the biggest improvements last year. In 2022, the manufacturer issued 8.7 million recalls, but by 2024, this number dropped to 4.1 million—a reduction of more than 50%. In the fourth quarter oif 2024, Ford issued just 76,000 recalls, a remarkable achievement compared to its first quarter peak of 2.2 million.

"This improvement reflects Ford's renewed focus on quality assurance, proactive defect detection, and streamlined production processes. By addressing key issues earlier in the manufacturing cycle, Ford has demonstrated a commitment to building safer, more reliable vehicles, positioning itself as a leader in recall management and customer trust restoration," said BizzyCar Founder and CEO, Ryan Maher.

2024’s biggest recalls

In addition to Ford's progress, the 2024 Recall Report details some of the largest recalls from Q4 2024 including:

Honda: 2,250,000 - Certain 2021-2024 Accord and CR-V models. A faulty fuel injector may cause a fire risk due to a potential fuel leak.

Chrysler/Stellantis: 1,150,000 - Certain 2022-2024 Ram 1500 and Jeep Cherokee vehicles. A software error in the ABS control module may disable stability control, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, "Electronic Stability Control Systems."

Tesla: 696,787 - 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. An OTA update was issued to address a software bug causing intermittent loss of braking assistance.

General Motors: 615,000 - Certain 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra models. A defect in the electronic brake control module could prevent warning lights from activating during a fluid leak, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

Hyundai: 450,000 - 2020-2023 Tucson and Santa Fe vehicles. A potential short circuit in the anti-lock brake system (ABS) could increase fire risk when parked.

"These trends reveal a concerning landscape in automotive safety with widespread defects impacting millions of vehicles. As vehicles become more complex, BizzyCar's proactive recall management platform remains a vital tool for safeguarding drivers, restoring consumer trust, and supporting dealerships in delivering exceptional service experiences," said Maher.