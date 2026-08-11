Among music lovers, CDs appear to be making a comeback

CDs are showing fresh signs of life: U.S. CD sales rose 16% in the first half of 2026, according to Luminate data reported by Consequence, substantially faster than vinyl’s growth during the same period.

The hardware is changing, too: A new generation of CD players combines physical discs with Bluetooth, USB-C charging, headphone outputs, and other modern conveniences, with some manufacturers explicitly courting younger listeners.

Consumers should look beyond retro styling: CD players vary widely in their speakers, outputs, disc compatibility, portability, and Bluetooth capabilities. Buyers should decide how and where they want to listen before paying extra for features they may not use.

For years, the vinyl record has been the star of the physical-music comeback. Now another familiar format is demanding attention.

The compact disc, declared obsolete by more than a few music fans during the rise of downloads and streaming, is showing signs of renewed popularity. And manufacturers have noticed.

New portable CD players are arriving with features that would have seemed unusual during the Discman era: Bluetooth connections, rechargeable batteries, USB-C ports, high-quality digital-to-analog converters, and even the ability to serve as a DAC for a computer or smartphone.

The resurgence isn't yet comparable to vinyl's long-running comeback. In fact, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) data shows just how uneven the trend has been. U.S. CD shipments fell 11.6% in 2025 to 29.5 million units, while CD revenue dropped 7.8% to $312.4 million. Vinyl, by comparison, generated more than $1 billion.

But 2026 has brought a notable reversal. CD sales increased 16% in the first half of the year to 16.3 million units, according to Luminate's 2026 Midyear Report as reported by Consequence. Vinyl sales grew 2.4% over the same period.

K-pop releases, particularly BTS' "ARIRANG," contributed heavily to that jump, but they don't explain all of it. Excluding BTS and the wider K-pop category, CD sales were still up 6.7%, according to the report.

Why CDs are finding a new audience

Part of the attraction is familiar to anyone who has watched vinyl's resurgence: Physical media gives consumers something streaming doesn't.

Buying a CD means owning a copy of an album rather than paying for access to a digital library whose catalog, prices, and terms can change. A disc also offers the booklet, artwork, and experience of choosing an album and listening to it from beginning to end.

But CDs have some practical advantages over records. They're small, relatively easy to store, and don't require the setup and maintenance associated with a turntable. For consumers who kept their old collections, getting back into CDs may require buying only a player.

There's another factor at work: nostalgia is becoming a product category.

Audio companies are increasingly treating the CD player not as a relic but as a piece of retro technology that can be updated for today's listener.

Shanling, for example, introduced its EC Play portable CD player in 2026 with Bluetooth, USB DAC capability, 3.5mm and balanced 4.4mm headphone connections, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Hi-Fi described the roughly $199 player as specifically aimed at younger consumers interested in physical media.

FiiO has taken a similar approach. Its newer DM15 R2R can play and rip CDs, operate as a DAC and headphone amplifier, and transmit music over Bluetooth.

At the more design-focused end of the trend, new players are making the spinning disc itself part of the attraction. The transparent Syitren RM1, announced in 2026, puts its internal workings and CD on display and combines a 3.5mm connection with Bluetooth 5.3.

The result is an unusual combination: an old physical format packaged with the features consumers have come to expect from modern electronics.

What to look for when buying a CD player

The first question shoppers should ask isn't which CD player is best. It's what they want the player to do.

Someone who wants music in a kitchen or bedroom may be better served by an all-in-one system with speakers. Someone who already owns a stereo receiver and good speakers may want a dedicated CD component. A headphone listener might care more about the player's headphone amplifier and portability.

And those choices can make a substantial difference in price.

Current products range from relatively inexpensive portable players and shelf systems to dedicated hi-fi components costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Paying more doesn't automatically make sense for every listener.

Here are the features consumers should pay particular attention to:

Built-in speakers: Don't assume a CD player makes sound on its own. Some portable and desktop models require headphones, powered speakers, or connection to an existing audio system. Check what's included before buying.

Bluetooth: The word "Bluetooth" can be misleading. A shopper who wants to play a CD through wireless headphones or a Bluetooth speaker needs a player that can transmit Bluetooth audio. Some stereo systems instead use Bluetooth primarily to receive music from a phone. Look specifically for Bluetooth output or two-way Bluetooth if wireless CD listening is the goal.

Audio outputs: A 3.5mm headphone jack is useful for portable listening, while RCA analog outputs are common for connecting to home stereos. Optical or coaxial digital outputs can be valuable if a buyer wants to use an external DAC or receiver.

Disc compatibility: Standard commercial audio CDs aren't necessarily the only discs consumers have. Anyone with home-burned collections should check for CD-R and CD-RW support, while people who stored MP3 files on discs should confirm MP3-CD playback.

Battery and charging: Portable models can differ considerably in battery life. Rechargeable batteries and USB-C charging can make a modern player much easier to live with than a model that relies on disposable batteries or an older proprietary power adapter.

Skip protection: Anyone planning to carry a player while walking or traveling should check for anti-skip or anti-shock protection. A player designed mainly to sit on a desk doesn't have the same requirements as one bouncing around in a backpack.

The DAC and headphone amplifier: These components can matter for buyers using high-quality wired headphones or a serious audio system. But consumers shouldn't assume an expensive DAC automatically means dramatically better sound. The headphones, speakers, and amplification elsewhere in the system matter, too.

Don't pay for a feature just because it sounds high-tech

One potential trap in the new CD-player market is buying a product for its feature list rather than the way it will actually be used.

Bluetooth is convenient, for example, but someone buying a CD player specifically to build a wired hi-fi system may have little reason to pay extra for it. Conversely, a bare-bones audiophile component may be frustrating for someone who expected built-in speakers and wireless headphones.

A shopper interested primarily in convenience might be better served by a compact stereo that handles CDs and Bluetooth in one box. Someone rediscovering a large CD collection may prioritize reliability and simple controls. An enthusiast may want a dedicated transport, digital outputs, and a better DAC.

Consumers should also be cautious about treating every new CD player as inherently superior to older equipment. The renewed interest in the format has produced everything from inexpensive novelty players to serious hi-fi components. Build quality, warranty coverage, controls, and the quality of the disc mechanism can matter more over the long term than a fashionable transparent case.

Streaming isn't going anywhere

None of this suggests CDs are about to replace Spotify, Apple Music, or other streaming services.

Streaming remains overwhelmingly dominant. The RIAA reported that streaming generated about $9.47 billion in U.S. wholesale recorded-music revenue in 2025, compared with $312.4 million from CDs.

The more significant change may be that consumers no longer have to choose exclusively between old and new.

A modern stereo can stream music from a phone in the morning and play a 25-year-old CD in the afternoon. New portable players can send a compact disc to Bluetooth headphones. And listeners can use streaming to discover an artist, then buy a favorite album on physical media.

That hybrid approach may help explain why manufacturers are willing to invest in CD hardware again.