Suntegrity recalls tinted sunscreen due to mold

Suntegrity is recalling its tinted suncreen because of a higher-than-acceptable microbial mold count.

"Out of an abundance of caution while investigating the situation" the company is recalling nine lots of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation, which it sold through its website, retailers and Amazon, Suntegrity said Tuesday.

In one of its lots, Suntegrity said it discovered the mold aspergillus aydowii, which can cause allergic reactions and a fungal infection if applied to open wounds or sunburned skin. No reports of adverse effects have arrived as of the time of the recall.

This is Suntegrity's first recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's database.

What to do

Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation is packaged in 2oz orange tubes and the lot number can be found on the back side at the top where it is sealed.

If purchased on Suntegrity's website or Amazon, customers should contact Suntegrity at impeccableskinrecall@suntegrityskincare.com with their order number, product lot number and name so the purchase can be verified. Then, customers will need to provide a photo with proof of disposal to receive a refund, store credit or product exchange.

If purchased at a retailer, customers can contact Suntegrity at impeccableskinrecall@suntegrityskincare.com for an exchange or will need to contact the retailer for store credit. Customers will also need to show a photo with proof of disposal.