Sprouts recalls Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad due to listeria concerns

Sprouts Farmers Market has recalled select lots of its Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall affects products sold from deli counters and Grab & Go sections in 23 states between August 31 and October 7, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported, but customers are urged to dispose of or return affected items for a full refund.

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling select lots of its Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad after being notified by supplier Fresh Creative Foods of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination in the pasta used to make the product. The affected pasta was manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, California.

The recall applies to Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad sold from deli service counters or Grab & Go sections at Sprouts stores between August 31 and October 7, 2025. The product was distributed to Sprouts locations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Grab & Go packages: UPC 2-15786-00000, with “Use By” dates from 10/10/25 through 10/29/25

Service case (deli counter) packages: UPC 2-15587-00000, with the same “Use By” date range

Consumers who purchased the recalled pasta salad are advised not to eat the product. Sprouts recommends disposing of it immediately or returning it to any store location for a full refund.

Health risks

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women are especially at risk, as Listeria infections can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

Sprouts Farmers Market said no illnesses have been reported to date, and it initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution. The company stated it is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure the safety of its products.

Consumers with questions can contact Sprouts Customer Relations through sprouts.com/contact or by phone at 480-814-8016, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT.

Sprouts encouraged customers to remain alert to recall notices and follow FDA recommendations when handling or disposing of potentially contaminated foods.