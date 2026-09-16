GLP-1 drugs may work in a surprising way, new study finds

Yale researchers found that certain hunger-related brain cells may actually help GLP-1 drugs sustain weight loss.

The study used female mice and combined several methods to examine how the brain responded to semaglutide.

The findings could help researchers better understand GLP-1 medications, but more research is needed to determine whether the same process occurs in people.

GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide have become widely known for helping people lose weight. But scientists are still working to understand exactly what happens in the brain when these medications are used over time.

One long-standing idea has been that the drugs work in part by reducing activity in brain cells called agouti-related peptide, or AgRP, neurons. These neurons are associated with hunger and normally become more active when the body is short on calories.

A new Yale study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences challenges that idea. Instead of simply turning these hunger-related neurons down, researchers found that GLP-1 treatment appeared to recruit them in a way that helps sustain fat loss.

“This completely changes how we think about the mechanism involved in these medications and provides new insight into the biology underlying their long-term effects, opening an avenue for the development of more efficient drugs,” Mateus d’Ávila, a Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience working in Tamas Horvath’s lab in the Department of Comparative Medicine at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and first author of the study, said in a news release.

How researchers studied the brain’s response

The researchers used a mouse model to examine what happened during treatment with semaglutide, the active ingredient in several GLP-1 medications.

They tracked several changes in the mice, including body weight, food intake, metabolism, and energy expenditure. They also used genetic techniques to selectively remove or silence AgRP neurons. This allowed researchers to test whether those neurons were actually necessary for the medication's weight-lowering effects.

The team then used additional techniques, including electron microscopy, molecular biology, and electrophysiology, to get a closer look at what was happening inside these neurons.

The study focused on female mice, and the researchers found that disrupting the AgRP neurons reduced the full weight-lowering effect of GLP-1 treatment.

What the findings could mean for GLP-1 users

The results suggest that GLP-1 medications may trigger a more complicated response in the brain than simply making someone less hungry.

According to the researchers, the drugs appear to create a calorie-deficit state that activates AgRP neurons, which then help coordinate metabolic changes involved in fat loss.

The researchers also found changes in how brain cells communicate and how they use energy. Additionally, they identified a connection between stress-related hormones and AgRP neurons, which are involved in hunger.

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is that scientists may be uncovering another piece of the puzzle behind the longer-term effects of GLP-1 medications. However, these findings came from female mice, so they do not establish that the same mechanism occurs in humans.

“By identifying a previously unrecognized neural mechanism involved in sustaining weight loss, our work provides new biological insights that could eventually help researchers design therapies that are even more effective or have fewer side effects,” d’Ávila said.