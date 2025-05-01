Smith Packing recalls more than 18,000 pounds of meat and poultry products

Nearly 19,000 pounds of meat and poultry products recalled for excessive sodium nitrite levels

Affected items were shipped to New York retail and institutional locations

No illnesses reported, but consumers urged not to eat the recalled products

Smith Packing has issued a recall for approximately 18,792 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and sliced meat and poultry products due to sodium nitrite levels that exceed federal regulatory limits, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall involves various meat and poultry products produced between February 19 and April 24, 2025. These items, marked with establishment numbers “EST. 4578” or “P-4578” inside the USDA inspection stamp, were distributed to retail and institutional locations across New York State.

Consumer complaints prompt investigation

The issue came to light after Smith Packing notified FSIS about consumer complaints citing unusual taste and color in the affected products. Testing later revealed sodium nitrite concentrations above acceptable safety thresholds, which can pose health risks, especially to sensitive individuals such as young children and those with certain medical conditions.

To date, no confirmed adverse health effects have been reported. However, FSIS urges anyone with health concerns after consuming these products to seek medical advice promptly.

What to do

Officials are concerned that some of the recalled items may still be stored in consumer or institutional refrigerators and freezers. Consumers and organizations that have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them. Instead, the items should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase for proper disposal.

FSIS said it continues to monitor the effectiveness of the recall process, ensuring that affected products are swiftly removed from the marketplace. Further information, including retail distribution lists and product labels, will be posted to the FSIS website as it becomes available.

Consumers with general food safety concerns can reach out to the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Issues related to meat, poultry, or egg products can also be reported through the USDA's online complaint system, available 24/7 at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

