Seven household expenses that may rise when oil stays above $100

Oil prices above $100 a barrel are already raising gasoline and diesel prices, immediately increasing transportation costs.

Higher diesel and shipping expenses can eventually appear in the prices of groceries, deliveries, and other consumer goods.

Airfares, utility bills, and products made with petroleum may also become more expensive if oil remains elevated.

Because of supply disruptions in the Persian Gulf, oil prices are back over $100 a barrel. If prices remain at that level, consumers may feel the effects of $100-a-barrel oil in many places besides the gas station.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has moved above $100 a barrel, while the U.S. benchmark has approached that level.

AAA reported this week that regular gasoline averaged approximately $4.32 a gallon nationally. Diesel reached a record average of about $6.23, compared with $3.69 a year earlier.

If oil stays above $100, these seven household expenses could rise.

1. Gasoline

Gasoline is the most immediate expense. Crude oil is the largest component of the retail price of gasoline, although refining costs, taxes, distribution, and local market conditions also matter.

Price changes at the pump generally lag movements in oil markets. That means gasoline could keep rising even if crude prices level off, particularly if refineries or shipping routes experience additional disruptions.

2. Groceries

Most food must travel through several stages before reaching a supermarket. Farmers use diesel-powered equipment, refrigerated trucks move perishable products, and stores pay to keep food cold.

Higher fuel costs can therefore raise expenses throughout the supply chain. Fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and frozen foods may be especially vulnerable because they require refrigeration and frequent deliveries.

Consumers might not see an immediate, across-the-board increase. Retailers and suppliers sometimes absorb higher expenses temporarily, but prolonged fuel costs are more likely to be passed along.

3. Package and food deliveries

UPS, FedEx, Amazon contractors, and other delivery companies use enormous amounts of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. Some carriers impose fuel surcharges that rise as market prices increase.

Online shoppers could encounter higher shipping fees, larger minimum-purchase requirements for free delivery, or price increases built into merchandise. Restaurant delivery services may also adjust fees to compensate drivers for higher fuel costs.

4. Airfares

Fuel is one of an airline’s largest operating expenses. Airlines frequently protect themselves against short-term increases through fuel-hedging contracts, so ticket prices do not always move immediately with oil.

However, sustained high prices may lead airlines to raise fares, reduce flights on less profitable routes, or increase other charges. Travelers booking holiday or winter trips could be among the first to notice the effects.

5. Heating and electricity

Households that use heating oil are directly exposed to petroleum-price increases. Propane prices can also be affected, although supplies and local weather conditions play important roles.

Electricity prices could rise in markets where oil or natural gas is used to generate power.

Higher transportation costs may also increase expenses for utilities maintaining equipment and delivering materials.

6. Household products and clothing

Petroleum is used to manufacture plastics, synthetic fibers, packaging, cosmetics, detergents, paint, and many other everyday products.

Polyester, nylon, and acrylic fabrics are petroleum-based. If oil prices remain high, manufacturers may pay more for materials, production, and transportation — three separate pressures that can eventually raise retail prices.

7. Home repairs and construction

Oil prices affect asphalt roofing, insulation, plastic pipes, vinyl flooring, paint, and other building materials. Contractors also operate trucks and heavy equipment that consume large amounts of fuel.

Homeowners could see higher estimates for roofing, paving, landscaping, and renovation projects. New-home construction costs could also rise, adding another obstacle for buyers already facing elevated mortgage rates and home prices.

How long before consumers feel it?

Gasoline and diesel respond most quickly. The effects on groceries, airline tickets, and consumer products may take weeks or months to appear as companies use existing inventories and negotiate new supply contracts.

Industry analysts say the duration of the oil increase is critical. A brief price spike would produce less lasting damage than oil remaining above $100 for several months.

Higher energy prices could also complicate the Federal Reserve’s effort to control inflation. If the increase spreads into other prices, interest rates could remain elevated longer — adding borrowing costs to the growing list of expenses facing consumers.