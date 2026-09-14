Early exposure to allergens may help protect babies from food allergies

Experts recommend introducing common food allergens after babies begin eating solid foods, rather than waiting until age 3.

Parents should introduce allergens one at a time and watch for possible reactions.

Children with eczema or an existing food allergy may have a higher risk of developing additional food allergies.

If you’ve heard that babies should avoid foods like peanuts and eggs until they’re older, you may be surprised by today’s guidance.

Experts now recommend introducing common food allergens before a baby’s first birthday, shortly after the child starts eating solid foods, as this may help reduce the likelihood of developing allergies.

Most babies are ready for solids at around six months old. Before introducing new foods, parents should look for signs of developmental readiness, including good head control, the ability to sit upright without assistance, and an active interest in food.

“Feeding babies these foods early helps their immune systems build tolerance, making them significantly less likely to develop food allergies later in life,” Jonathan Tam, M.D., Medical Director of the Gores Family Allergy Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), said in a news release.

How to introduce common allergens safely

Once a baby is comfortable eating basic solid foods, parents can begin introducing common allergens one at a time. These include eggs, milk, wheat, soy, sesame, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, and shellfish.

There are some important preparation details to keep in mind:

Liquid cow’s milk should wait until 12 months, but whole-milk plain yogurt and cottage cheese are options.

Whole nuts can be a choking hazard, so smooth, unsweetened nut butter is a safer choice. Parents can thin it with water or breast milk or mix it into a food the baby already tolerates.

Eggs can be mashed.

Thoroughly cooked fish and shellfish can be softened with a fork.

Whole wheat bread can also be softened with breast milk or water.

What parents should watch for

A reaction can happen within minutes or up to two hours after eating a food. Hives and vomiting are common signs in infants, while coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath can also occur. Parents should also photograph a new rash so they can monitor whether it changes.

CHLA recommends introducing a new food for three days before moving on to another new food, while continuing foods the baby already eats.

“Your baby’s body needs enough time to actually ingest the food to understand how they do with it,” Dr. Tam said.

Children with eczema or an existing food allergy are more likely to develop additional food allergies, so parents should discuss allergen introduction with their pediatrician if they're unsure how to proceed.

Once a baby successfully eats a food, keep offering it regularly rather than treating the introduction as a one-time event.

“Food introduction is not one-and-done,” Dr. Tam said. “After introducing a food, it's helpful to maintain consistency in your baby’s diet.”