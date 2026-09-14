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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of September 14

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A gray Ford Transit van parked near a commercial building under construction.

Ford, Freightliner, and Bombardier are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V583000

Issue: Modulator Valve Corrosion May Cause Brake Pull

MakeModelModel Years
FREIGHTLINERCASCADIA2020–2023
WESTERN STAR49X2022

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V579000

Issue: Wireless Seat belt Reminder Malfunction

MakeModelModel Years
FORDTRANSIT2026–2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V578000

Issue: Fuel Tank May Leak or Detach

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-1502023–2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V577000

Issue: Loose Rear Suspension Stabilizer Rod

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-1502026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V576000

Issue: Loss of Drive Power from Incorrect Rear Axle Tail Bearing

MakeModelModel Years
FORDF-1502026

Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V575000

Issue: Instrument Cluster May Fail/FMVSS 122, 123

MakeModelModel Years
CAN-AMSPYDER F32024–2027
CAN-AMCANYON2025–2027
CAN-AMORIGIN2025–2026
CAN-AMPULSE2025–2026
CAN-AMSPYDER RT2024–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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