Safety recalls this week range from bicycle helmets to equine gear

Over 31,000 Bell bicycle helmets recalled for failing crash safety tests

Baby products from Peg Perego and Boyro Baby pulled due to suffocation and toxic lead risks

Household and equestrian gear among other items recalled for structural failures and child hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a series of recalls impacting a wide range of consumer products, from bicycle helmets and baby gear to equestrian equipment and home decor. Here’s a rundown of major recalls issued as of June 26, 2025:

Bell Sports has recalled approximately 31,200 bicycle helmets sold in the U.S. and about 480 in Canada. The helmets, including children’s models like Axle, Cadence, Rev, and Frenzy, and adult models such as Cadence and Passage, fail to comply with the CPSC’s mandatory safety standards for impact protection. This defect means the helmets may not adequately protect wearers in a crash, posing a risk of head injuries.

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately, destroy them by cutting off the straps, and contact Bell Sports for a refund. No injuries have been reported. The helmets were sold at Walmart, Target, Academy Sports+ Outdoors, and online retailers between September 2024 and May 2025 for around $20.

Peg Perego is recalling about 950 units of its Tatamia 3-in-1 products because they pose a suffocation risk when used for infant sleep due to an incline angle exceeding 10 degrees. The products also lack mandatory warnings under federal safety standards for high chairs.

The recall includes units manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, and/or purchased after November 12, 2022, identifiable by model number IMTATANA01BL73. Consumers should stop using the products and contact Peg Perego for a refund and instructions for returning the item. No injuries have been reported. The products retailed for around $450 online from November 2022 through January 2025.

About 1,500 baby walkers from Boyro Baby have been recalled due to multiple serious safety concerns. The walkers can fit through standard doorways and lack safety features to prevent falls down stairs, violating federal safety standards. Additionally, brake pads on the walkers contain lead levels exceeding federal limits, creating a toxic hazard for children.

Consumers should immediately stop using the walkers, disassemble them, and contact Boyro Baby for a refund. No injuries have been reported. The walkers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com between August and December 2024 for $70 to $90.

Vevor has recalled about 360 wrought iron single post handrails due to a welding defect that could cause the handrail to break when in use, posing a risk of falls and injuries. Five incidents have been reported, including one head injury.

Consumers should stop using the handrails and contact Vevor for a refund and return instructions. The products were sold online through Amazon, eBay, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other retailers from February 2020 through November 2024 for $57 to $109.

Green Pastures Wholesale has recalled about 1,250 LED fireplace lanterns because the lithium coin battery in the remote control is easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. The products also lack mandatory safety warnings required by Reese’s Law.

Consumers should remove the batteries from the remotes and contact Green Pastures for a refund and return instructions. No injuries have been reported. The lanterns were sold between January and April 2025 at various wholesale showrooms and online for $13 to $25.

Professional’s Choice Sports Medicine Products is recalling about 1,135 Swivel Port equine bits from the Bob Avila collection because the bits can break during use, creating a fall hazard for riders. There have been five reports of bits breaking, though no injuries were reported.

Consumers should stop using the bits and contact the company for a refund or replacement. The bits were sold at horse-riding supply stores and online from January 2022 through March 2025 for $120 to $160.

About 10,000 Shoulder Relief Cinches from Total Saddle Fit are being recalled because the cinch can come apart, causing saddles to fall off and increasing the risk of riders falling. The company has received 19 reports of cinches failing, including one incident resulting in fractured ribs.

Consumers should stop using the cinches and contact Total Saddle Fit for a free replacement. The recalled cinches were sold prior to August 2021 for about $140.

iHerb is recalling about 60,000 bottles of California Gold Nutrition supplements, including Daily Prenatal Multi and two women’s multivitamins. The packaging is not child-resistant as required for products containing iron, posing a risk of poisoning if ingested by young children.

Consumers should secure the supplements out of reach of children and contact iHerb for a refund. No incidents have been reported. The products were sold online from January 2019 through April 2025 for between $8 and $18.

Consumers are urged to check product details and contact manufacturers for instructions on refunds, replacements, or safe disposal. More information is available on the CPSC’s website or individual company recall pages.