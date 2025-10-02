Safety Recall Roundup, Week of Oct. 2

Almpal dissolved oxygen test kits recall for poisoning risk

Families with young children should stop using these test kits and request a refund.

Hazard: Sulfuric acid bottles lack required child-resistant packaging, risking poisoning

Scope: About 470 test kits sold on Amazon between May and August 2025

Immediate action: Stop use and contact Almpal for a refund

About 470 Almpal dissolved oxygen test kits are being recalled because the included sulfuric acid bottle is not child-resistant. This violates federal requirements and poses a serious poisoning risk to children if the contents are swallowed. The affected kits were sold on Amazon between May and August 2025.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, but consumers should take immediate action to protect children from potential harm.

The hazard

The test kits contain a bottle of sulfuric acid that does not meet mandatory child-resistant packaging standards, creating a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if swallowed by young children.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled test kits and store them out of reach of children. Contact Almpal for a refund.

Company contact

Almpal can be reached via email at lehapet@hotmail.com for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Dissolved-Oxygen-Test-Kits-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Poisoning-to-Young-Children-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Almpal

Gunaito dresser recall for tip-over and entrapment risk

Owners of these dressers should stop using them unless secured and request a refund.

Hazard: Unstable dressers can tip over, risking injury or death to children

Scope: About 610 units sold on Walmart.com from December 2024 to August 2025

Immediate action: Stop use unless anchored and contact Gunaito for a refund

About 610 Gunaito 10-drawer dressers are being recalled due to instability when not anchored to a wall, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard. The dressers were sold online at Walmart.com between December 2024 and August 2025.

No injuries have been reported, but the risk can be severe, especially for children.

The hazard

The recalled dressers do not meet federal stability standards and can tip over if not properly anchored, posing serious injury or death risks.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dresser if it is not anchored to the wall. Contact Gunaito for instructions on obtaining a refund.

Company contact

Gunaito can be reached by email at gunaito10recall@outlook.com, or online at https://gunaito.com/pages/recall or https://gunaito.com (click “Recall” at the top).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Gunaito-10-Drawer-Dressers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-on-Walmart-com-by-Gunaito

Blossom children’s loungewear recall for burn hazard

Families should stop using these lounge sets and seek a refund from Blossom.

Hazard: Loungewear fails flammability standards, risking burns or death

Scope: About 630 sets sold at boutiques and online from September 2023 to May 2025

Immediate action: Stop use and contact Blossom for a refund

Blossom is recalling about 630 children’s loungewear sets after they were found to violate federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The risk of burn injury or death prompted the action. The sets were sold at several children’s boutiques and online retailers between September 2023 and May 2025.

No incidents have been reported, but families should act quickly to prevent harm.

The hazard

The recalled loungewear does not meet mandatory flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the loungewear sets and keep them away from children. Contact Blossom for refund instructions.

Company contact

Blossom can be reached collect at 256-481-8838 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at sales@blossomocc.com or online at https://www.blossomocc.com/pages/recall or www.blossomocc.com (click “Recall” at the top).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Blossom-Recalls-Childrens-Loungewear-Due-to-Serious-Risk-of-Injury-or-Death-from-Burns-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Childrens-Sleepwear

Zyntony recall of thousands of Kogalla power banks for fire hazard Owners should stop using affected power banks and request a free replacement from Zyntony.

Hazard: Lithium-ion batteries can overheat and ignite, causing fire and burn risks

Scope: About 2,400 Kogalla power banks sold between June 2024 and January 2025

Immediate action: Stop use and contact Zyntony for a replacement

Zyntony is recalling about 2,400 Kogalla power banks, including models BP125, BatPak 2F and BatPak 3F, due to a risk that the lithium-ion batteries may overheat and ignite. The affected products were sold on Kogalla.com from June 2024 to January 2025.

There have been two reports of batteries overheating and catching fire, including one minor burn injury and property damage.

The hazard

The rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in these power banks may overheat and catch fire, even when not in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Zyntony to receive a free replacement.

Company contact

Kogalla can be contacted by email at bpreplace@kogalla.com, or online at https://rtn.kogalla.com/pages/kogalla-recalls-batpak1-batpak-2f-batpak-3f or https://kogalla.com/ (click on “Recall Information” at the top).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Zyntony-Recalls-Kogalla-Power-Banks-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Sold-on-Kogalla-com

Evermore Surprise Eggs recall for lead poisoning risk

Consumers should stop using these eggs and their toys and request a refund.

Hazard: Toy airplane contains excessive lead, posing toxic risk to children

Scope: About 98,350 units sold nationwide in March and April 2025

Immediate action: Stop use and contact In Motion Design for a refund

About 98,350 Evermore Surprise Eggs are being recalled because the included toy airplane contains lead levels that exceed federal limits. Lead is especially dangerous for young children and can cause serious health issues. The eggs were sold at major convenience store chains nationwide during March and April 2025.

No injuries have been reported, but the risk is significant.

The hazard

The toy airplane found inside the Evermore Surprise Eggs contains lead above the federal limit. Lead exposure is toxic to children and can cause lasting health problems.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Surprise Eggs and the enclosed toys. Contact In Motion Design for a refund.

Company contact

In Motion Design can be reached at 888-727-2476 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@in-motion-design.com or online at https://inmotion.design/pages/recall or https://inmotion.design./ (click “Recall” at the top).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/