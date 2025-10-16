Safety Recall Roundup, Week of Oct. 16

Textron E-Z-GO recall for thousands of personal vehicles due to fire risk

Owners of E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles should stop use and schedule a free repair due to a significant fuel leak hazard.

Fuel can leak at engine connection, risking fire and injury

About 90,800 vehicles in the US, plus 7,300 in Canada, recalled

Owners should arrange for a free repair through Textron E-Z-GO

Textron E-Z-GO LLC is recalling about 90,800 E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) sold in the United States, with an additional 7,300 units sold in Canada, due to a serious fire and injury hazard. Owners should stop using the vehicles immediately and contact the company for a free repair.

The hazard

The recalled vehicles can leak fuel at the quick-connect fitting between the fuel line and the fuel injector mounted on the engine. This defect poses a risk of serious injury and fire. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the affected PTVs and contact Textron E-Z-GO to schedule a free repair.

Company contact

Textron E-Z-GO

Toll-free: 888-438-3946, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Email: ezgowarranty@textron.com

Online: E-Z-GO recall information or ezgo.txtsv.com (“Recall Information” under the “Owners” tab)

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Wilteexs recall for 1,100 bioethanol fuel bottles due to flash fire risk

Bioethanol fuel bottles sold on Amazon violate federal safety standards and must be returned for a refund.

Bottles lack required flame mitigation devices, risking deadly flash fires

About 1,100 bottles recalled, model “X004IQ9ZCH”

Consumers should stop use and request a refund from Wilteexs

About 1,100 Wilteexs-branded bioethanol fuel bottles are being recalled due to a violation of federal safety standards. The bottles lack flame mitigation devices, posing a deadly flash fire risk, and also carry misleading “Non Toxic” claims. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The recalled bioethanol bottles lack required flame mitigation devices, which can result in a dangerous flash fire. The bottles also carry deceptive disclaimers, violating hazardous substances regulations.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bottles immediately and contact Wilteexs for a refund.

Company contact

Wilteexs

Email: hongyaodemg@outlook.com

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Wilteexs-Bioethanol-Fuel-Bottles-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Flash-Fire-Violates-Mandatory-Standards-for-Portable-Fuel-Containers-and-Hazardous-Substances-Imported-by-Wilteexs

Belivium baby lounger recall over suffocation and entrapment danger

Parents should stop using Belivium baby loungers purchased on Amazon and request a refund due to serious safety violations.

Loungers violate infant sleep product standards, risking suffocation and entrapment

About 280 units recalled, sold in various colors and prints

Consumers urged to stop use and contact Belivium for a refund

Belivium baby loungers sold on Amazon are being recalled due to multiple violations of infant sleep safety standards. The loungers pose suffocation, fall and entrapment hazards for infants.

The hazard

The loungers have side and pad dimensions that do not meet safety requirements, creating suffocation, fall and entrapment risks. The design creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and contact Belivium to request a refund.

Company contact

Belivium

Email: BeliviumRecall@163.com

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Belivium-Baby-Loungers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Suffocation-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Sleep-Products-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Belivium

WLIVE recall for tens of thousands of fabric dressers due to tip-over risk

Owners of WLIVE 12-drawer dressers should stop use and request a refund due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Dressers can tip over if not anchored, risking injury or death to children

About 76,500 units recalled, sold in various colors on Amazon

Stop use and contact WLIVE for a refund

WLIVE fabric 12-drawer dressers, sold in multiple colors on Amazon, are recalled due to instability and violation of federal safety standards. The dressers pose a serious risk of tipping over and trapping children.

The hazard

If not anchored to the wall, these dressers can tip over, posing a risk of serious injury or death to children. One tip-over incident has been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers and contact WLIVE for a full refund.

Company contact

WLIVE

Collect: 833-367-7572, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday

Email: wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com

Online: wlivehome.com (“Recall” at the top of the page)

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/WLIVE-Fabric-12-Drawer-Dressers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-on-Amazon-by-WLIVE

Super Wheels recall for 1,860 Vaast A/1 bicycles over fall risk

Consumers must stop using Vaast A/1 bicycles and frames immediately due to the risk of frame fractures and falls.

Hairline frame fractures can cause tube separation and falls

1,860 bicycles and framesets affected in the US

Stop use and contact Super Wheels for free frame replacement and repair

Super Wheels Inc. is recalling 1,860 Vaast A/1 bicycles and framesets after reports of frame fractures and falls. Consumers are urged to stop using the bikes immediately.

The hazard

Hairline fractures may develop near a weld in the frame, potentially causing the tubes to separate and leading to a fall. There have been 22 reports of frame fractures and three of tube separation, including one minor injury.

What to do

Stop using the bicycles and framesets immediately. Register your bike with the company to receive a free replacement frame and up to $200 to cover the cost of rebuilding the bike at a shop.

Company contact

Super Wheels Inc. (formerly Allite Inc.)

Toll-free: 855-430-6240, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Email: info@vaastbikes.com

Online: vaast-model-a1-recall

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Super-Wheels-Formerly-Allite-Recalls-Vaast-A-1-Bicycles-and-Frames-Due-to-Fall-Hazard

RH recall for hundreds of Byron tables and desks due to collapse hazard

SUBTITLE:

Consumers should stop using RH Byron tables and desks and request a refund after a reported collapse and injury.

Tables and desks can collapse if a gap forms, risking injury

About 750 units recalled in the US

Stop use and contact RH for a refund

RH US, LLC is recalling about 750 Byron tables and desks after a reported collapse resulted in lacerations. Affected products include several models in stone, marble or wood.

The hazard

A gap between the leg and tabletop can cause the furniture to collapse when force is applied, putting users at risk for injury.

What to do

Stop using the recalled tables and desks immediately and contact RH for a refund.

Company contact

RH

Toll-free: 833-359-5394, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Email: recall@rh.com

Online: RH safety recalls

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/RH-Recalls-Byron-Tables-and-Desks-Due-to-Risk-of-Injury

AOWOS recall for hundreds of dressers due to tip-over risk

AOWOS 12-drawer dressers sold on Walmart.com should no longer be used due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.

Dressers can tip if not anchored, risking child injury or death

About 700 units affected, various colors and models

Stop use and contact AOWOS for a refund

About 700 AOWOS 12-drawer dressers are being recalled for failing to meet federal safety requirements, posing a tip-over risk, especially to children.

The hazard

These dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall and can tip over, resulting in possible injury or death. No incidents have been reported.

What to do

Stop using the dressers and contact AOWOS for a refund.

Company contact

AOWOS

Toll-free: 888-919-9734, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday

Email: AOWOSRecall@outlook.com

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/AOWOS-Dressers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Hazards-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-on-Walmart-com-by-AOWOS

iFIT recall for tens of thousands of NordicTrack rowers due to fire hazard

Owners of NordicTrack RW900 rowing machines should stop use and arrange a free repair after fire and property damage reports.

Console can overheat and ignite, risking fire

About 44,800 units recalled in the US, plus 700 in Canada

Stop use and contact iFIT for a free repair

iFIT Inc. is recalling about 44,800 NordicTrack RW900 rowing machines after reports of smoking, melting and fire. Owners should stop using the machines and request a repair.

The hazard

The screen console of the affected rowing machines can overheat and ignite, posing a fire risk. There have been eight incidents, including two fires and at least $6,000 in property damage.

What to do

Stop using the recalled machines immediately and contact iFIT to arrange a free repair.

Company contact

iFIT

Toll-free: 833-680-4348, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday

Email: ntrw19147-recall@ifit.com

Online: NordicTrack recalls

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/iFIT-Recalls-NordicTrack-Rowing-Machines-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

VESTA.DS recall for tens of thousands of tankless water heaters due to CO poisoning risk

Households with VST-brand gas boilers should stop using affected models and arrange a free repair to prevent carbon monoxide exposure.

Exhaust duct can crack, risking carbon monoxide poisoning or death

About 36,700 units recalled in the US, plus 3,500 in Canada

Consumers should contact VESTA.DS for free repair

VESTA.DS, Inc. is recalling about 36,700 VST-brand wall-mounted gas boilers due to a cracked exhaust duct that can release dangerous gases inside the home.

The hazard

A crack in the exhaust duct allows exhaust gases, including carbon monoxide, to escape indoors. This can result in serious injury or death. There have been 33 reports of cracked exhaust ducts, but no injuries.

What to do

Stop using the affected boilers and contact VESTA.DS for a free repair.

Company contact

VESTA.DS

Toll-free: 888-505-5525, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Email: condensingwaterheater@realtimeresults.net

Online: recallrtr.com/condensingwaterheater or vestahws.com (“Recall” under “Documents/Support”)

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/VESTA-DS-Recalls-VST-Brand-Tankless-Water-Heaters-Due-to-Carbon-Monoxide-CO-Poisoning-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Death

Yamaha recall for thousands of golf cars due to crash hazard

Yamaha golf car owners should stop use and schedule free stoplight installation to prevent crash injuries.

Vehicles lack required stop lights, raising crash risk

About 19,300 Yamaha golf cars from 2021–2025 models affected

Owners should schedule a free stoplight installation through Yamaha

Yamaha Golf Car Company is recalling about 19,300 model year 2021–2025 Drive 2 Personal Transportation Vehicles due to a lack of stop lights, creating a crash hazard.

The hazard

The recalled golf cars do not have stop lights, which increases the risk of serious injury or death in a crash.

What to do

Owners should stop using the vehicles and contact a Yamaha dealer to schedule a free stoplight installation. Yamaha can provide transportation or install the fix at your location if needed.

Company contact

Yamaha

Toll-free: 866-747-4027, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET every day

Email: ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com

Online: Yamaha CPSC recalls

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Yamaha-Recalls-Model-Year-2021-2025-Golf-Car-Vehicles-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Crash-Hazard