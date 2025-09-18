Safety Recall Roundup, Sept. 18

This week’s recalls highlight serious lithium-ion battery hazards (power banks, vaporizers, fans), children’s product safety failures (dressers, baby loungers, helmets, crib mobiles), and fire risks in household products (cotton candy makers, fire pits). Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately and follow manufacturer instructions for refunds, replacements, or safe disposal.
🔋 Anker Power Banks
Hazard: Lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Units Affected: ~2,100
Remedy: Replace
Incidents: 28 overheating/exploding reports; 2 burn injuries.
Sold At: Best Buy, Target, Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Walmart (Jan–Jul 2024, $40–$60).
Details: Models A1642 (12W), A1647 (15W), A1652 (20W).
Action: Stop use immediately. Contact Anker Recalls for replacement. Dispose of recalled batteries at a local recycling/hazardous waste facility.
Recall No.: 25-011
🪑 EnHomee 13-Drawer Dressers
Hazard: Unstable if not anchored, violating STURDY Act. Risk of tip-over, entrapment, serious injury or death to children.
Units Affected: ~11,200
Remedy: Refund
Incidents: None reported.
Sold At: Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Shein, TikTok, Shopify, Temu (Sep 2023–Mar 2025, $75–$120).
Details: Fabric dressers, 55"W x 35"H x 11"D, in rustic brown, white, black, pink.
Action: Stop use if unanchored. Contact EnHomee for disposal and refund (photo required).
Recall No.: 25-474
👶 LXDHSTRA Baby Loungers
Hazard: Multiple safety violations—too-low sides, too-thick pad, entrapment/fall risk. Includes banned crib bumpers under the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
Units Affected: ~360
Remedy: Refund
Incidents: None reported.
Sold At: Amazon (May–Aug 2025, $30–$34).
Action: Stop use immediately. Destroy loungers and bumpers (cut in half) and send photos to lxdhstrarecall@gmail.com for refund.
Recall No.: 25-473
🚴 YooxArmor Multi-Purpose Kids’ Helmets
Hazard: Fail to meet federal helmet safety standards; risk of head injury or death.
Units Affected: ~1,780
Remedy: Refund
Incidents: None reported.
Sold At: Amazon (Oct 2024–Jul 2025, ~$30).
Details: Pink helmets, unicorn/rainbow/star print, size small, with black straps and red buckle.
Action: Stop use, cut straps, and send photo to service@yooxarmor.com for refund.
🍼 Youbeien Crib Mobiles
Hazard: Remote’s button-battery compartment is unsecured. Ingested batteries can cause burns or death.
Units Affected: ~3,000
Remedy: Refund
Incidents: None reported.
Sold At: Amazon (May 2024–Apr 2025, ~$20).
Action: Stop use. Dispose of product (or remote only for partial refund). Send proof photo to gkkbsjtoys@outlook.com.
Recall No.: 25-471
🌬️ Arizer Solo II Vaporizers
Hazard: Lithium-ion battery can overheat, smoke, or eject material. Fire/burn risk.
Units Affected: ~5,460 (plus ~2,820 in Canada).
Remedy: Replace
Incidents: 9 overheating/smoking reports; no injuries.
Sold At: Specialty shops, arizer.com (Jun 2024–Jul 2025, ~$170).
Action: Stop use. Contact Arizer for replacement Solo II MAX. Dispose at hazardous waste facilities per local rules.
Recall No.: 25-470
🍭 Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers
Hazard: Heating element may ignite sugar if used without receptacle, fire hazard.
Units Affected: ~21,690
Remedy: Refund
Incidents: 12 reports of sparking/fire; no injuries.
Sold At: ALDI stores (Aug–Sep 2024, $15).
Action: Stop use. Return to ALDI or send cut-cord photo for refund.
Recall No.: 25-469
❄️ IcyBreeze Buddy Portable Misting Fans
Hazard: Overheats while charging, may ignite.
Units Affected: ~22,600
Remedy: Refund ($150 Solo Brands credit)
Incidents: 7 overheating reports; 2 fires; no injuries.
Sold At: Icybreeze.com, Amazon (Nov 2023–Aug 2024, ~$150).
Action: Stop use. Submit photo of cut power cord at recall site for refund credit. Dispose per hazardous waste rules.
Recall No.: 25-468
🔥 Five Below Tabletop Fire Pits
Hazard: Alcohol fuel may splash/leak, causing flash fires, flame jetting, burn hazards.
Units Affected: ~66,000
Remedy: Refund ($5 or purchase price).
Incidents: 1 report of flames escaping; no injuries.
Sold At: Five Below (Apr 2024–Aug 2025, $2.50–$5).
Action: Stop use. Return to Five Below or submit proof photo for refund.
Recall No.: 25-467