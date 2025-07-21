Recall issued for 67,000 cases of deodorant

Over 67,000 cases of “Power Stick” roll‑on deodorant recalled by A.P. Deauville due to cGMP violations.

Three variants are included – Power Stick For Her (Powder Fresh), Invisible Protection (Spring Fresh), and Original Nourishing – across specific lot codes.

FDA advises discontinuing use, checking lot numbers, and disposing of or returning products for refund.

A.P. Deauville is recalling a total of 67,214 cases of its popular "Power Stick" roll‑on deodorants after the FDA flagged deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards.

The recall includes three distinct roll‑on product lines, each impacted in varying case quantities:

Power Stick For Her Roll‑On Antiperspirant (Powder Fresh) – 21,265 cases

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll‑On (Spring Fresh) – 22,482 cases

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll‑On – 23,467 cases

A comprehensive list of the lot numbers can be found in the FDA’s enforcement notice.

Why the recall?

The FDA’s enforcement report identified deviations from cGMP—regulations ensuring drug and cosmetic products are consistently manufactured to quality standards. Though specific issues weren’t disclosed, such violations can affect product strength, purity, safety, or identity. No injuries or adverse health effects have been reported to date.

The recalled deodorants were widely available across the U.S., sold at major retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon. While one source noted Walmart might not have been involved, most reports confirm all three outlets carried the affected batches.

What to do