Prime Day deals are great — but don't let porch pirates steal your savings

Package theft often increases around major shopping events like Prime Day, as thieves take advantage of the surge in home deliveries.

Experts recommend using pickup lockers, secure delivery options, or scheduling deliveries when someone is home to reduce the risk of theft.

If a package is stolen, act quickly by checking tracking information, reviewing camera footage, contacting the retailer and carrier, and filing a police report.

As shoppers gear up for Prime Day, millions of packages will soon be making their way to doorsteps across the country.

New data from e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend shows that 55% of consumers plan to shop this year's sale, up from 45% last year, while two-thirds expect to spend the same amount or more than they did in 2025.

But while bargain hunters focus on scoring discounts, security experts say there's another concern worth keeping in mind: package theft.

Research suggests that millions of deliveries are stolen each year, costing consumers, retailers, and delivery companies billions of dollars. In fact, some experts report that theft activity can spike in the weeks following major online shopping events as criminals take advantage of the surge in deliveries.

The good news is that a few simple precautions can significantly reduce the chances of a package disappearing from your porch.

To help shoppers protect their purchases this Prime Day season, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Marty Bauer, an ecommerce expert at Omnisend, and Gene Petrino, a security expert with Security.org, about the risks consumers face and the steps they can take to keep their deliveries safe.

A prime opportunity for porch pirates

The time before and after Prime Day is particularly lucrative for porch pirates and Petrino explained why.

“Package thefts spike dramatically in the week after Prime Day, and thieves are paying attention to delivery surges because they know there will be more unattended boxes sitting on more porches,” he said. “Amazon’s 2025 Prime Day was a record $24.1 billion sales event, so the delivery wave is real and the opportunity is obvious.”

Taking extra precautions

If you’re planning on ordering things during Prime Day, Bauer recommends taking a few extra steps to ensure you get what you paid for.

“The best way to avoid having your Amazon packages stolen is to utilize services the company offers, including Amazon Key, Amazon Day delivery, and pickup lockers,” Bauer said. “Each of these is useful in ensuring the package is received by the unintended recipient.

“Other steps shoppers can take are the ‘old-fashioned’ method of having items shipped to their office or asking a neighbor to collect packages when they know they’ll be unavailable to personally do so.”

Petrino said that he recommends shoppers opt for a more secure option once the item is valuable enough that they would not want to replace it out of pocket.

“As a practical rule, I would say somewhere around the $100 to $200 range, or sooner if it is a gift, electronics, or anything irreplaceable,” he said. “The average stolen package is about $222, which is a good reminder that porch pirates are often after higher-value items.”

What do you do if you’re a victim of a porch pirate?

If a package is stolen off your porch, the best thing to do is act fast.

“Verify that the package was actually delivered, save and review the camera footage, contact the retailer and the shipping company, and file a police report so there is an official record,” Petrino suggested.

“We recommend checking tracking and camera footage first, then contacting the retailer. You can also contact the seller, the shipping company, and local police once you know the item was delivered and is missing.”

If a retailer refuses to refund you after a package is stolen, Bauer explains that it’s a complicated situation.

“This can be challenging because companies aren’t inherently responsible for packages,” Bauer said.

“Shoppers may choose not to do business with the company that refused the refund or replacement, and can take additional steps with future orders, such as providing special delivery instructions, like delivering to an out-of-sight side porch.”

Strategies for keeping packages safe

Petrino has some tips for consumers to keep their packages safe:

Use Amazon Hub Lockers, UPS Access Points, or another pickup location when possible

Schedule deliveries for when someone is home

Use a lockbox or parcel box so the package never sits exposed

“The biggest misconception is that a camera alone solves the problem,” he said. “Cameras and motion lighting still matter, but they work best as part of a layered approach that reduces opportunity first.

“They help with deterrence and evidence, but if the box is still sitting on the porch, the thief still has an opportunity. The goal is to make the package harder to access in the first place.”