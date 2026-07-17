Consumer product safety recall roundup for July 17, 2026

Recall roundup: Consumer products and food alerts

Here is a roundup of newly announced recalls and safety warnings affecting home goods, children's products, apparel, household chemicals and food. Consumers should check products carefully and follow the instructions from the recalling firm or agency.

Currey chandeliers pose electrocution risk Currey & Company is recalling hundreds of Nottaway chandeliers because some fixtures lack proper electrical grounding and can create a potentially deadly shock hazard. The chandeliers can lack proper grounding, creating a risk of serious injury or death from electrocution.

About 447 units were sold nationwide and online from November 2025 through May 2026 for between $3,500 and $5,200.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chandeliers immediately and contact Currey & Company for a free replacement and installation assistance. Currey & Company, of Atlanta, Georgia, is recalling Nottaway chandeliers sold in gold, bronze and champagne finishes and in two sizes. The iron-and-brass fixtures include two-tier and three-tier versions, and only units with no visible screw on the outside of the top distributor cap are part of the recall. The hazard The recalled light fixtures do not have proper electrical grounding, which can expose consumers to a serious electrocution risk. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement. What to do Consumers should stop using the chandelier immediately and contact Currey & Company for a free replacement chandelier. The company said it will cover shipping and installation, reimburse consumers for the cost of removing the recalled chandelier and installing the new one by a licensed electrician, and provide a prepaid return package for the old fixture. Company contact Currey & Company can be reached toll-free at 800-899-7047 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@curreyco.com, or online at https://www.curreyandcompany.com/legalities/recall/ or www.curreyandcompany.com by clicking on “Recall” at the bottom of the page. Source

SDADI step stools can trap children Yiwushi Bihe Trading is recalling SDADI kitchen step stools after reports that the towers can collapse or tip and allow a child's torso to pass through side openings. The tower stools can collapse or tip over, and the front and back openings can create entrapment risks for children.

About 5,952 units were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com and Best Buy.com from April 2024 through September 2025 for between $45 and $155.

Consumers should stop using the stools immediately, keep them away from children and request a full refund. Yiwushi Bihe Trading Co., Ltd., of China, is recalling SDADI Kitchen Step Stools, models LT01 and LT05. The children's tower stools were marketed for kitchen use but can become unstable during normal use. The hazard The recalled stools can collapse or tip over while a child is standing on them, creating serious fall and tip-over dangers. In addition, a child's torso can fit through the front and back openings, posing an entrapment hazard. The company said it is aware of eight reports of instability or tip-overs, including four injuries involving scrapes, cuts and bruises. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled stools immediately, store them where children cannot access them and contact Yiwushi Bihe Trading for a full refund. Because the risk involves both instability and entrapment, families should not continue using the stools while waiting for a response. Company contact Yiwushi Bihe Trading can be reached by email at john@SDADI.net. Source

Target sandals create choking danger Target is recalling Cat & Jack children's sandals because decorative pearls can detach and create a choking hazard for young children. The sandals' plastic pearls can fall off and create a serious choking hazard.

About 211,000 pairs were sold at Target stores nationwide and on target.com from January 2026 through May 2026 for about $20.

Consumers should stop using the sandals immediately, take them away from children and return them for a full refund. Target, of Minneapolis, is recalling Cat & Jack-branded children's sandals sold in tan with two raffia straps, gold buckles and plastic pearls. The sandals were sold in toddler sizes 5T through 12T, with the brand printed on the sole and bottom. The hazard The pearls attached to the sandals can detach during use, creating a choking hazard for children. Target said it received 23 reports of pearls falling off the shoes. No injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled sandals immediately and take them away from children. Target is offering a full refund and said consumers can return the sandals to any Target store or use a prepaid label to send them back by mail. Company contact Target can be reached toll-free at 800-591-3869 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com/help/articles/news-safety/product-recalls, or at www.target.com by clicking on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page. Source

Finger light toys expose button batteries Delightmi is recalling Oitnlaughter projecting finger light toys sold on Amazon because children can access the internal button cell batteries. The toys violate the mandatory toy safety standard because button cell batteries are easily accessible and can cause internal burns or death if swallowed.

About 1,012 sets were sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 through April 2026 for about $14.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, keep them away from children and contact Delightmi for a full refund. Shenzhen Dami Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as Delightmi, is recalling Oitnlaughter-branded LED Finger Lights sold in sets of 36. The multi-colored finger lights project animal images including a tiger, elephant, rabbit, panda, butterfly and duck when activated. The hazard Each finger light contains three button cell batteries, and the toys fail the mandatory safety standard because children can access those batteries too easily. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and can be fatal. No incidents or injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately and take them away from children. Delightmi is offering a full refund, but consumers will be asked to dispose of the finger lights in the trash and send a photo of the discarded product to the company by email. Company contact Delightmi can be reached by email at delightmi@outlook.com. Source

Wayfair dressers can tip over Wayfair-sold Wade Logan Annyka fabric dressers are being recalled because the units can tip if not anchored and do not meet the federal clothing storage safety standard. The dressers are unstable when not anchored to a wall, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards for children.

About 180 units were sold on Wayfair.com from September 2023 through May 2026 for about $98.

Consumers should stop using unanchored dressers immediately, move them away from children and contact the importer for a full refund. Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading is recalling Wade Logan Annyka 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers imported from China and sold through Wayfair. The fabric-and-metal dressers came in black, brown, gray and white and measure about 39.4 inches long, 11.8 inches wide and 39.4 inches tall. The hazard The dressers can tip over if they are not anchored to the wall, creating a serious risk of injury or death to children from tip-over and entrapment. The units also violate the mandatory federal standard for clothing storage units required by the STURDY Act. No incidents or injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them where children cannot access them. The importer said consumers should contact the company for instructions on identifying affected units and disposing of the dressers to receive a full refund, and they will be asked to submit a photo showing disposal. Company contact Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading can be reached toll-free at 833-423-1158 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at annykarecall@yeah.net. Source

Flashgitz copper cup contains dangerous lead Warren James is recalling the copper cup included in Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes because the drinking vessel contains excessive lead. The copper cup contains high lead levels for a drinking vessel, creating a poisoning hazard for adults and children.

About 7,000 cups were sold as part of Flashgitz-branded Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Boxes from September 2025 through October 2025 for about $25.

Consumers should stop using the cup immediately and contact Warren James for a replacement cup. Warren James, Inc., of Santa Monica, California, is recalling only the copper cup packed inside Flashgitz-branded Space King No Girls Allowed Relic Lunch Boxes. The retro-style box also included a figurine, a Zippo lighter case, a pack of condoms and other collectibles, but those other items are not part of the recall. The hazard The copper cup contains lead concentrations above what is allowed for drinking vessels. Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects in both adults and children. No incidents or injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled cups immediately and contact the company for replacement instructions. The firm said customers who bought the lunch boxes directly from Warren James will be sent a free replacement cup using the address from the original order, and consumers should dispose of the recalled cup according to local waste rules. The lunch box and other contents can continue to be used. Company contact Warren James can be reached by email at customersupport@warrenjames.org Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or online at https://flashgitz.shop/recall or https://flashgitz.shop by clicking on “Recall.” Source

Madewell sweaters raise fire concerns Madewell is recalling two women's sweater styles because the garments do not meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles. The sweaters violate the mandatory clothing textile standard and pose a risk of burn injuries or death if they catch fire.

About 5,900 sweaters were sold at Madewell and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide and online from December 2024 through October 2025 for between $138 and $148.

Consumers should stop using the sweaters immediately and contact Madewell for a refund or store credit. J. Crew Group, LLC is recalling two Madewell-branded styles: the Double V-Neck Pullover and V-Neck Cardigan. The long-sleeve sweaters were sold in light blue and cream, with or without buttons, in sizes XS through L, and carry style numbers NT611 or NT612. The hazard The sweaters fail to meet the federal standard for clothing textiles, creating a risk of serious burn injuries or death. The company said it received one report of a sweater catching fire, though no injuries were reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled sweaters immediately and contact Madewell for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit. The company said consumers will be asked to destroy the sweaters by cutting them in half, send a photo of the destroyed product by email and then dispose of the garments. Company contact Madewell can be reached toll-free at 866-544-1937 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, by email at 24-7@madewell.com, or online at www.madewell.com/c/product-recall/ or Madewell.com by clicking “Recall.” Source

Adult bed rails pose entrapment threat MNIENT adult portable bed rails sold on Amazon are being recalled because users can become trapped in or around the rails and face a risk of asphyxiation. The bed rails can create entrapment and asphyxiation hazards, and they also fail stability and push-pin safety requirements.

About 330 units were sold on Amazon.com from January 2026 through March 2026 for about $66.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and contact the seller for a full refund. Zhuzhoushizuisuanshangmaoyouxiangongsi is recalling MNIENT-branded adult portable bed rails, model LQX-110055. The recalled rails have a white frame, black foam rubber handle grips and a black fabric pouch, and they measure about 13 inches wide by 39 inches high. The hazard The recalled rails violate the mandatory federal standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped in the rail or between the rail and the mattress, which creates a risk of death by asphyxiation. CPSC also said the rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, creating a fall hazard, and the push pins and pin holes are incorrectly sized, creating a laceration hazard. No incidents or injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled bed rails immediately and contact the seller for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to cut the foam padding on the handle grips, take a photo of the destroyed rail and email that photo before receiving the refund. Company contact Zhuzhoushizuisuanshangmaoyouxiangongsi can be reached by email at mnientrecall@outlook.com. Source

Boon toddler towers can tip TOMY is recalling Boon PIVOT collapsible toddler tower kitchen step stools after reports that the towers can become unstable and tip while children are using them. The toddler towers can tip over while in use, creating serious tip-over and fall hazards.

About 116,908 units were sold in the United States, plus about 2,033 in Canada, through Target.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com from January 2023 through June 2026 for around $150.

Consumers should stop using the towers immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair part. TOMY International, Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois, is recalling Boon PIVOT Toddler Tower Kids Kitchen Step Stools sold in gray and white. The metal-and-plastic towers measure about 22 inches wide, 23 inches deep and 35 inches tall, with the word “boon” visible along the top rail. The hazard The recalled toddler towers can tip over while a child is standing on them. TOMY said it is aware of 11 reports that the towers were unstable and shifted, leaned or otherwise moved unexpectedly. No injuries had been reported at the time of the recall. What to do Consumers should stop using the recalled towers immediately and store them away from children until they are repaired. TOMY said it will provide a stabilizing repair part and installation instructions at no cost, and the parts will be mailed directly to consumers. Company contact TOMY can be reached toll free at 866-725-4407 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at cs@tomy.com, or online at https://recall.tomy.com/pivot or https://us.tomy.com by clicking on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page. Source

Paint thinner bottles lack child-resistant caps Shenzhen Gudebo Technology is recalling Liizousuda paint thinner bottles because the packaging is not child-resistant, creating a poisoning risk for young children. The bottles contain petroleum distillates and do not have required child-resistant packaging, creating a risk of poisoning and potentially fatal lung injury if swallowed.

About 4,200 bottles were sold on Amazon.com from March 2025 through February 2026 for about $10.

Consumers should move the product out of children's reach immediately and contact the seller for a replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure. Shenzhen Gudebo Technology Co. Ltd., of China, is recalling Liizousuda paint thinner bottles sold as “Odorless Mineral Spirit” and “Artist Oil Thinning Medium.” The recalled product comes in a clear bottle with a black cap and a wraparound label. The hazard The paint thinner contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which federal law requires to be sold in child-resistant packaging. CPSC said the bottles are not child-resistant, creating a poisoning risk if young children swallow the contents. Petroleum distillates can also enter the lungs and cause chemical pneumonia or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal. No incidents or injuries had been reported. What to do Consumers should immediately secure the recalled paint thinner out of the sight and reach of children and contact Shenzhen Gudebo Technology for instructions. The company said it will provide a replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure, and consumers should transfer the contents from the recalled bottle into that safer container. Company contact Shenzhen Gudebo Technology can be reached by email at gudebo888@outlook.com. Source

Melinora heated blankets pose burn risk CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Melinora electric heated blankets immediately because the internal heating elements can overheat and melt through the fabric. The blankets can overheat and melt through the polyester material, creating burn and fire hazards.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from February 2025 through October 2025 in multiple sizes.

Consumers should stop using the blankets immediately, dispose of them and never sell or give them away. CPSC issued a safety warning covering Melinora Electric Heated Blankets sold online. The gray polyester fleece blankets are machine washable, come in multiple sizes and include an attached white remote with 10 heat settings. The hazard According to CPSC, the internal wire heating elements can overheat and melt through the blanket's polyester fabric. That can expose consumers to burns and can also ignite a fire. The warning notice did not list a remedy from a company and instead urged consumers to stop using the product. What to do Consumers should stop using the defective blankets immediately and dispose of them. CPSC said consumers should not sell the blankets, donate them or give them away to anyone else because the hazard remains with the product. Company contact CPSC asked consumers to report any incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Houswise fire pits can erupt CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Houswise tabletop fire pits because they can trigger uncontrolled pool fires and flame jetting. The fire pits can cause pooled alcohol fires and flame jetting from fuel containers, creating a risk of severe or fatal burns.

The products were sold on Houswise.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other websites since March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the fire pits immediately, dispose of them and do not resell or give them away. CPSC issued a warning about Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits sold through the company's website and major online marketplaces. The agency said the products can behave unpredictably when used with alcohol fuel. The hazard CPSC said using the fire pits can result in uncontrolled pool fires, in which flames spread across pooled or spilled alcohol, and can also cause flame jetting from fuel containers. Those events can produce serious or fatal burn injuries. The warning urges consumers to stop using the products right away. What to do Consumers should stop using the tabletop fire pits immediately and dispose of them. CPSC also said consumers should not sell, donate or give away the fire pits because other people could suffer the same severe burn risks. Company contact CPSC asked consumers to report any incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov. Source

Rice balls recalled over peanuts Khong Guan Corporation is recalling Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. The product may contain undeclared peanuts, creating a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for people with peanut allergies.

The affected product carries UPC 6-908791-000053 and date code 10/19/2027 and was distributed in AZ, CA, CO, HI, NJ, NV, OR, TX and WA through online and retail stores.

Consumers should not eat the product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Khong Guan Corporation issued an FDA-posted recall for Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling. The problem is an undeclared peanut risk, which means the product label may not adequately warn allergic consumers before they eat it. The hazard People who have a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts face the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected rice balls. The FDA notice did not list illnesses in the supplied recall summary, but the risk is considered serious because allergic reactions can escalate quickly. What to do Consumers who purchased the affected product should not consume it. The company said customers should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, and households with allergy concerns should make sure the product is removed from freezers or food storage areas promptly. Company contact Khong Guan Corp. can be reached at 1-877-889-8968. Source