Pasta, tuna, spinach included in the latest food recall roundup

Food recalls and disease outbreaks are happening at a rapid clip. Here’s a concise rundown of major new U.S. food recalls/outbreaks as of Oct 11, 2025, with full-text links. Note that some of these recalls may have been issued earlier but are being extended because of new findings.

​

Frozen spinach (Del Mar / Sno Pac) — Listeria contamination

Frozen spinach sold nationwide may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses reported to date; consumers should discard or return recalled lots. Full notice (FDA/company). (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Nate’s Fine Foods precooked pasta — Listeria outbreak link

About 245,000 lbs of precooked pasta (linguine, penne, etc.) sold to large meal producers is being recalled, tied to an ongoing outbreak implicated in 20 illnesses and 4 deaths . Affected products were distributed across multiple retail chains including Kroger, Walmart, Sprouts, Albertsons, and Giant Eagle. Full notice (FDA). (AP News)

Foster Poultry “chicken corn dogs” — wood fragments found

Over 3.8 million lbs of chicken corn dog products are being recalled due to embedded wood fragments ; at least 5 injuries have been reported. Products were sold under various brands and date codes—check the FSIS recall list. Full notice (USDA/FSIS). (AP News)

Sea Port frozen raw shrimp — cesium‑137 risk

Sea Port Products Corp is recalling frozen raw peeled white shrimp (jumbo size) over possible radioactive cesium‑137 contamination. The recall is limited to specific lot codes and “best by” dates. Full notice (FDA). (efoodalert.com)

Here are some new or recently evolving food recalls/outbreaks in the U.S. worth noting:

Prepared pasta meals / pasta salads — Listeria monocytogenes

Product / hazard: Ready‑to‑eat pasta meals and prepared pasta salads potentially containing Listeria monocytogenes.

Affected states/retailers: Products bearing Marketside, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Albertsons, Giant Eagle brands, etc., sold nationwide in many grocery chains. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Illnesses/injuries: Linked in outbreak investigation to 20 illnesses , 19 hospitalizations , and 4 deaths . (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Full notice: FDA “Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals” (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Additional recall alerts: FSIS has issued a public health alert for ready‑to‑eat meals containing recalled pasta. (FSIS)

Deep‑brand frozen vegetables & fruit — Salmonella risk

Product / hazard: Various Deep‑brand frozen vegetables and fruit products potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Affected states/retailers: Distributed nationally; multiple lots recalled/expanded. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Illnesses/injuries: WGS analysis confirmed that the strain in product samples matches the outbreak strain (i.e. the recall is tied to illnesses). (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Full notice: FDA “Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Deep‑brand Frozen Products” (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Eggs — Salmonella Enteritidis