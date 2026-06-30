Organic moringa supplements recalled nationwide over possible Salmonella contamination

Total Nutrition Inc. has recalled two organic moringa supplements after a supplier warned of possible Salmonella contamination in the raw ingredient.

The recall affects one lot each of TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules and 100% Organic Moringa Powder sold nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged to stop using the products immediately and dispose of them.

Total Nutrition Inc. is recalling two organic moringa dietary supplements after a supplier initiated a recall of the raw moringa ingredient because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The Deer Park, New York-based company said the recall involves:

TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa 1,200 mg Capsules (90-count bottles), Product No. AB9917, Lot 2800, expiration February 2028

TNVitamins 100% Organic Moringa Powder (96-gram jars), Product No. AB9904, Lot 2782, expiration May 2028 (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The affected lot numbers appear on the bottom of the container and near the barcode. Products with different lot numbers are not included in the recall.

The company said the recall was prompted by a supplier's notification that the raw organic moringa ingredient may have been exposed to Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella commonly experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread into the bloodstream and lead to more severe illnesses.

What to do

Total Nutrition said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

Consumers who purchased the affected supplements should not consume them and should dispose of the products immediately. The company has established a recall information page and refund process for affected customers.

The recall comes amid broader federal scrutiny of moringa-containing dietary supplements following multiple recalls earlier this year tied to potential Salmonella contamination in the supply chain.