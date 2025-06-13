Oliver & Smith Recalls Over 16,000 Mattresses for Failing Flammability Standards

More than 16,500 mattresses sold under the Oliver & Smith brand are being recalled due to failure to meet mandatory federal flammability standards, posing a serious fire hazard that could result in injury or death, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall applies to 6-inch hybrid mattresses manufactured in Colombia and sold online through Amazon and Walmart between January and July 2024. While no injuries or incidents have been reported, the CPSC and importer Agro Superior Group LLC urge consumers to act immediately.

🔥 What’s the Hazard?

The mattresses do not comply with federal flammability regulations, which are in place to reduce the risk of fire spreading rapidly in the event of ignition. Noncompliance can increase the likelihood of serious injury or fatal outcomes during house fires.

🛏️ Product Details

This recall affects Oliver & Smith 6-inch hybrid mattresses, sold in multiple sizes:

Twin

Twin-XL

Full

Short Full

Queen

Short Queen

King

California King

Design features include:

White woven ticking with a wavy diamond pattern on the top

White sides with a diamond pattern

Black bottom fabric

Side seam label reading: “Oliver & Smith,” “PERFECT SLEEP,” and “Organic”

Another label lists: “Made for: Superior Importers Company, Trenton NJ 08638,” “Made in Colombia,” and other product specifications

✅ What Consumers Should Do

Owners of the recalled mattresses should stop using them immediately and contact Agro Superior Group to receive a free fire-resistant fitted cover. The cover is designed to bring the mattress into compliance with CPSC safety standards without requiring full replacement.

Consumers are advised not to discard or return the mattress — instead, apply the provided fitted cover as instructed once received.

Contact Information:

The company is also reaching out to all known purchasers directly.

🛒 Where Were They Sold?

Amazon.com by seller “Aylas Furniture Store”

Walmart.com by seller “OLIVER & SMITH SINCE 1921”

Price Range: $90 to $180

📦 Recall Summary

Product: Oliver & Smith 6-inch hybrid mattresses

Hazard: Flammability standard violation (fire risk)

Units Affected: About 16,530

Sold: Jan 2024 – Jul 2024

Remedy: Free fire-resistant fitted cover

Manufactured In: Colombia

Importer: Agro Superior Group LLC, Princeton, NJ

For updates and additional information, consumers can also visit www.cpsc.gov.