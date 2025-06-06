NTI and HTP residential gas boilers recalled for fire and carbon monoxide hazards

Two manufacturers of residential wall-mounted gas boilers — NTI Boilers and HTP — have issued urgent safety recalls for select models due to a serious defect that poses both fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards.

NTI Boilers Recall: TRX Series II

Recalled Units: About 323 units in the U.S. (plus 459 in Canada)

Models Affected: TRX150, TRX199, TRX199C

Hazard: The burner door studs on these boilers were incorrectly manufactured, potentially causing the boiler door to fail to seal properly. This defect can allow flames and combustion gases to escape, creating a risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning that could result in injury or death.

Product Details:

Appearance: Gray, approximately 20" wide x 34" high

Identification: Serial and model numbers found on the rating plate on the left-hand side of the boiler

Sold At: Independent heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from September 2024 to February 2025

Price Range: $3,400 to $4,100

Serial Number Ranges Affected:

TRX150: 3314306C8 (242830000177–250130000073)

TRX199: 3314307C8 (242740000006–250220000014)

TRX199C: 3314308C8 (242750000127–250410000051)

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the boiler immediately and contact NTI to schedule a free repair by a certified technician. If continued use is necessary, ensure working smoke and CO detectors are installed.

Contact NTI:

HTP Recall: ELU Elite Ultra Series

Recalled Units: About 96 units in the U.S. (plus 9 in Canada)

Models Affected: ELU-150WBN, ELU-199WBN

Hazard: Similar to the NTI recall, incorrect burner door studs may allow dangerous combustion gases and flames to escape due to faulty boiler door sealing.

Product Details:

Appearance: Black, approximately 20" wide x 34" high

Identification: Serial and model numbers located on the rating plate on the left-hand side

Sold At: Similar channels as NTI, dates not specifically provided

Serial Number Ranges Affected:

ELU-150WBN: 3260035C8 (242770000111–242850000104)

ELU-199WBN: 3260036C8 (243240000051–250150000084)

Remedy: Stop using immediately and contact HTP for a no-cost repair by a certified technician. If continued operation is necessary, working CO and smoke detectors are strongly advised.

Contact HTP:

No injuries reported — but action urged

Although no incidents or injuries have been reported to date, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada urge consumers to act swiftly due to the serious nature of the risks involved.

This is a Fast Track Recall, indicating that the companies are working closely with regulatory agencies to remove these hazardous products from homes as quickly as possible.

For ongoing updates or to file a recall complaint, consumers can visit CPSC.gov or search for statements from individual commissioners.

Stay Safe: If your home contains one of these boiler models, prioritize your safety by arranging repairs and checking your CO and smoke alarms today.