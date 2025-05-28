Nezmdi infant swings recalled because of suffocation hazard

Nezmdi infant swings are being recalled because they pose a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation.

This recall involves Nezmdi-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in pink and have a white base with a black control panel, star and moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with a canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable.

A leather patch with the brand “Nezmdi” is sewn onto the restraints. “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat.