Nezmdi infant swings recalled because of suffocation hazard

Nezmdi infant swings are being recalled because they pose a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation.
This recall involves Nezmdi-branded electric infant swings. They were sold in pink and have a white base with a black control panel, star and moon hanging plush toys, a pillow, a seat cover and a mosquito net with a canopy. They measure about 25.5 inches in length, 25.5 inches in width and 20.8 inches in height and come with a remote control and a USB cable.
A leather patch with the brand “Nezmdi” is sewn onto the restraints. “Model Number: S0008” and “Baby Swing Chair” are printed on a label located under the seat.
Remedy: Consumers should stop using the recalled infant swings immediately and contact Nezmdi for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the swing cover cut in half with “Recalled” written with permanent marker on its base to yingpengds@163.com, and then dispose of the swing in accordance with state and local procedures.
Nezmdi is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The swings were sold on Amazon.com from September 2024 through February 2025 for about $70.