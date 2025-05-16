NatureMills issues recall for food with undeclared allergens

NatureMills US Inc. is recalling a range of food products sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens
The recalled products, distributed via the NatureMills website across the U.S., include rice mixes, soups, spice powders, porridge mixes, and papads/vadams
No illnesses have been reported, and the recall was triggered by an internal audit identifying packaging errors.
NatureMills US Inc. is recalling select products that were sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens: wheat, milk, and sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
The affected products were distributed nationwide in the United States via the NatureMills website.
Recalled Products (grouped):
Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix
Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup
Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder
Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix
Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad
Product Description
UPC
Batch Code/Best By Dates
Nature Mills Idly Chilli Powder, 200g
1 95993 07455 5
ICPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
Nature Mills Sesame Rice Mix, 200g
689394708435
SRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Dal Garlic Rice Mix, 200g
689394708428
DRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Moringa Rice Mix, 200g
689394708442
MRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Curry Leaf Rice Mix, 200g
689394708336
CRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Vallarai Rice Mix, 200g
689394708459
VRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Horsegram Rice Mix, 200g
689394708466
HRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Avarampoo Soup, 100g
689394708374
AVSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Horsegram Soup, 100g
689394708398
HGSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Moringa Leaf Soup, 100g
689394708381
MLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Wonderberry Soup, 100g
195993074562
WLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Traditional Sambar Powder, 200g
689394708312
SBPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Traditional Rasam Powder, 200g
689394708329
RSPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Garlic Vadam, 100g
195993074609
GVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Tomato Vadam, 100g
195993074593
TVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Rice Papad, 200g
195993074623
RAPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
NatureMills Black Kavuni Porridge Mix, 200g
689394708282
BKPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
What to do
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
This recall was initiated after a routine internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling. The issue was the result of a oversight in the packaging process. Immediate corrective measures have been implemented.
Consumers who have purchased these products and who are allergic to Wheat, Milk, or Sesame should not consume them. Please dispose of the items and contact us for a full refund or replacement at info@naturemills.com or 1-833-628-8736, 9AM to 5PM CST.
