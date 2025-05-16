Write a review
NatureMills issues recall for food with undeclared allergens

NatureMills US Inc. is recalling several of its products that contain undeclared allergens - Image via FDA

The products contain wheat, milk and sesame

  • NatureMills US Inc. is recalling a range of food products sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens

  • The recalled products, distributed via the NatureMills website across the U.S., include rice mixes, soups, spice powders, porridge mixes, and papads/vadams

  • No illnesses have been reported, and the recall was triggered by an internal audit identifying packaging errors. 

NatureMills US Inc. is recalling select products that were sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens: wheat, milk, and sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The affected products were distributed nationwide in the United States via the NatureMills website.

Recalled Products (grouped):

  • Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix

  • Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup

  • Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder

  • Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix

  • Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad

Product Description

UPC 

Batch Code/Best By Dates

Nature Mills Idly Chilli Powder, 200g

1 95993 07455 5

ICPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
ICPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
ICPVH (Best By JUN-2026)
ICPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)

Nature Mills Sesame Rice Mix, 200g

689394708435

SRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
SRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
SRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Dal Garlic Rice Mix, 200g

689394708428

DRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
DRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
DRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Moringa Rice Mix, 200g

689394708442

MRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
MRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
MRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Curry Leaf Rice Mix, 200g

689394708336

CRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
CRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
CRMVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)
CRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Vallarai Rice Mix, 200g

689394708459

VRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
VRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
VRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Horsegram Rice Mix, 200g

689394708466

HRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
HRMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
HRMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Avarampoo Soup, 100g

689394708374

AVSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
AVSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
AVSVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Horsegram Soup, 100g

689394708398

HGSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
HGSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
HGSVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Moringa Leaf Soup, 100g

689394708381

MLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
MLSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
MLSVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Wonderberry Soup, 100g

195993074562

WLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
WLSXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
WLSVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Traditional Sambar Powder, 200g

689394708312

SBPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
SBPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
SBPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)
SBPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Traditional Rasam Powder, 200g

689394708329

RSPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
RSPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
RSPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)
RSPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Garlic Vadam, 100g

195993074609

GVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
GVMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
GVMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Tomato Vadam, 100g

195993074593

TVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
TVMXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
TVMVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Rice Papad, 200g

195993074623

RAPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
RAPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
RAPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

NatureMills Black Kavuni Porridge Mix, 200g

689394708282

BKPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
BKPXIIG (Best By JAN-2026)
BKPVIIH (Best By AUG-2026)
BKPVH (Best By JUN-2026)

What to do

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

This recall was initiated after a routine internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling. The issue was the result of a oversight in the packaging process. Immediate corrective measures have been implemented.

Consumers who have purchased these products and who are allergic to Wheat, Milk, or Sesame should not consume them. Please dispose of the items and contact us for a full refund or replacement at info@naturemills.com or 1-833-628-8736, 9AM to 5PM CST.

