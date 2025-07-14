Mushrooms recalled over listeria concerns

Two separate mushroom recalls announced in the U.S. and Canada due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.



Products sold in New York, Michigan, and Ohio include sliced and whole mushroom varieties from LLK Trading Inc. and Wiet Peeters Farm Products Ltd.



No illnesses reported to date; consumers urged to return affected products for a full refund.

A pair of mushroom recalls have been announced by food safety officials in the United States and Canada after routine inspections revealed potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacterium known to cause severe illness, particularly in vulnerable populations.

New Jersey-based LLK TRADING INC. has issued a voluntary recall of its 200g packages of “Needle Mushrooms” after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration detected Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing. The mushrooms were distributed to Bally Produce Corp. in Maspeth, New York, and were sold through Datang Supermarket Inc.

The product, packaged in a clear plastic top with a blue opaque bottom, has not been linked to any reported illnesses so far. However, LLK Trading has halted all sales of the product while it cooperates with the FDA to investigate the contamination source.

Consumers in possession of the recalled mushrooms are advised not to consume the product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, LLK Trading can be reached Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST at (908) 290-3061.

Peeters Mushroom Farm Products Recalled in Canada and U.S.

Second recall

In a parallel incident, Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited, based in Charing Cross, Ontario, has recalled three mushroom products that were distributed in Michigan and Ohio. The recall affects:

Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms (227g, UPC 0 33383 676005)



Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced Mushrooms (227g, UPC 0 68414 96960 3)



Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom (10lb cardboard box)



The Listeria contamination was first identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in a sample of the 227g sliced mushrooms. As a precaution, all products processed on the same production line have been pulled from shelves.

Like the LLK recall, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the Canadian products. Customers are instructed to return the mushrooms to their point of purchase for a full refund. Wiet Peeters Farm Products can be contacted Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST at (519) 351-1945 or toll-free at 1-800-364-1305.