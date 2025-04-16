Medical identity theft is a growing threat for seniors

Key Takeaways

Medical Identity Theft can cause both financial harm and health risks by inserting inaccurate information into a senior’s medical records.

Seniors are urged to protect their Medicare numbers and avoid sharing them in exchange for "free" offers or with unverified sources.

Suspected Medicare fraud should be reported to the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol Helpline at 800-333-4374.

Identity theft is when a criminal uses your personal information to open credit accounts in your name and steals the money. But there are different kinds of identity theft, including medical identity theft.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, medical identity theft is when someone steals or uses your personal information, such as your name, Social Security number, or Medicare number, to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare and other health insurers without your authorization.

The New York StateWide Senior Action Council, a nonprofit organization advocating for the well-being of approximately 2.5 million older adults in New York, has launched a campaign to raise awareness and combat fraud through the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), a federal program.

Maria Alvarez, executive director of StateWide, urges older adults and their caregivers to watch for these red flags:

Receiving bills for medical services never rendered.

Denials from insurance for conditions the senior never had.

Debt collectors contacting seniors about unfamiliar medical charges.

Discovery of incorrect or fraudulent information in medical records, such as a wrong blood type or fictitious diagnoses.

To stay safe, senior advocate say you should treat Medicare cards like credit cards: keep them safe and private. Only share Medicare numbers with trusted healthcare providers.

Also, be leery of unsolicited offers for “free” testing or supplies that require personal information, as explained in the video below.

