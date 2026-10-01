Could early-life sugar shape anxiety risk later in life?

People exposed to less sugar during pregnancy and their first two years had lower rates of anxiety later in life.

Researchers studied more than 46,000 U.K. adults whose early-life sugar exposure varied because of postwar rationing.

The findings also point to possible long-term differences in sweet-food preferences and brain structure.

The first 1,000 days of life — from pregnancy through a child's second birthday — are an important period of development. Researchers have been increasingly interested in whether what happens during this window can affect health decades later.

A new study from the University of Surrey looked at whether exposure to sugar during this period might be connected to mental health in adulthood. The researchers took advantage of a unique period in British history: postwar sugar rationing, which limited people's access to sugar before being gradually phased out.

The study found that people who experienced sugar rationing for the longest period — throughout pregnancy and until they were about 2 years old — had a lower risk of anxiety in adulthood. The researchers also found differences in preferences for sweet foods and in some areas of the brain.

“Research has shown that sugar exposure during the first 1000 days of life may influence the risk of suffering from several chronic diseases, such as diabetes,” researcher Dr. Hana Navratilova from IPB University, Indonesia, said in a news release. “Because we’ve seen in our previous work links between the liking of sugary foods and mental health issues, we were specifically interested in understanding if having sugar in early life could contribute to incidences of mental health issues such as depression and anxiety later in life.

“Knowing the full impact that sugar can have on our physical and mental health, across our lifespan, could help inform public health policy and reshape our diets.”

How did researchers study this?

The team used health and other data from 46,448 U.K. Biobank participants born between October 1951 and March 1956. Because sugar rationing was being phased out during those years, participants had different levels and lengths of exposure depending on when they were born.

Researchers divided participants into groups based on how long they experienced sugar rationing, including exposure only before birth and exposure that continued through six, 12, 18, or 24 months of age. They also included people born after rationing had ended as comparison groups.

The researchers then examined participants' sweet-food preferences and used linked medical records to identify diagnoses of anxiety and depression. They also analyzed brain-imaging data from 5,990 participants to look for differences in grey matter volume. Statistical models accounted for a number of demographic, lifestyle, and health factors.

What did the study find?

The group exposed to sugar rationing throughout pregnancy and the first two years of life reported a slightly lower preference for sweet foods as adults. They also had a lower rate of anxiety compared with people who were never exposed to rationing. That association remained after researchers accounted for sugar intake later in life.

The researchers also found differences in brain structure across the rationing groups. Of 139 brain regions examined, 80 showed differences across groups, with 11 regions showing significant differences between most rationed groups and the never-rationed group.

There was also an initial association with depression, but it became weaker and was no longer statistically significant after additional adjustments. That means the study's strongest finding was the connection between longer early-life sugar rationing and lower anxiety risk.

Importantly, this was an observational study. The results show an association, not proof that eating less sugar during pregnancy or infancy directly prevents anxiety decades later. Still, the researchers say the findings suggest that early nutritional experiences may have lasting effects on mental health.