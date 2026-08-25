Many consumers are confident they can spot a moving scam. The data say otherwise

Nearly half of recent movers surveyed said they experienced problems, including hidden fees, price increases, damaged belongings or poor communication.

Although 81% believed they could recognize a moving scam, only 27.6% verified a mover’s licenses, insurance or official records.

Large upfront deposits, unclear pricing and a refusal to provide written details are among the strongest warning signs.

Moving scams may be harder to recognize than many consumers believe, according to a new survey that found a significant gap between people’s confidence and the precautions they take before hiring a mover.

The 2026 Consumer Moving Scams Survey, commissioned by North American Van Lines, questioned 500 people in the United States and Canada who had moved within the previous two years. The respondents were split evenly between the two countries.

More than eight in 10 respondents — 81.4% — said they were confident they could identify a moving scam. Nevertheless, 45.2% reported encountering at least one problem during their most recent move.

The most common complaint was the addition of fees that had not been disclosed beforehand, reported by 20.6% of respondents. Another 19.6% said their final bill was significantly higher than the original quote.

Other problems included difficulty contacting the company after booking, unexplained delivery delays and damage for which the mover refused to accept responsibility.

The findings do not mean that every service problem involved fraud. However, they illustrate how unclear contracts and inadequate research may leave consumers vulnerable to both dishonest operators and unexpected costs.

Warning signs consumers recognize

When asked what would cause them to reject a moving company immediately, 35.6% pointed to unclear pricing or unexpected fees. Poor or missing online reviews concerned 31.8%, while 20.2% cited pressure to book immediately to preserve a quoted price.

Only 12.4% identified the absence of a physical address or verifiable license information as their primary reason to reject a mover.

A request for a large upfront deposit produced the most concern when respondents were asked to select the strongest sign that a mover might be untrustworthy. Nearly 39% chose that warning.

Other red flags included a mover’s refusal to provide information in writing, a suspicious or limited review history and an unusually low estimate.

A deposit is not necessarily evidence of fraud. Consumers should, however, ask how it will be applied, obtain the cancellation policy in writing and be wary of companies demanding full payment or a large sum before the move.

Many consumers rely too heavily on reviews

The survey uncovered what the company described as a “credential gap.” While 60.6% used online research to evaluate movers, only 27.6% checked licensing, insurance or other official records.

Nearly four in 10 relied only on online reviews. Another 12.6% based their decision largely on the estimate and their first impression, while 20.6% conducted little or no research.

Reviews can provide useful information, but they can also be purchased, manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence. Consumers should check reviews across several platforms and look for repeated wording, sudden clusters of positive ratings or accounts with little other activity.

Consumers hiring a company for an interstate move can verify its registration, complaint history and U.S. Department of Transportation number through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. State consumer-protection or transportation agencies may regulate moves conducted entirely within one state.

How to reduce the risk

Consumers should compare written estimates from at least two or three companies rather than accepting the first quote. The survey found that 21% hired the first mover they located, while just 17.2% personally compared three or more companies.

Before agreeing to a move, consumers should determine whether the business is the actual carrier or a broker that will sell the job to another company. They should also request proof of licensing and insurance, confirm the company has a legitimate physical address and obtain all charges in writing.

Consumers should never sign blank or incomplete documents. They should keep copies of the estimate, inventory, bill of lading, receipts, emails and text messages. Photographs of belongings before loading can also help support a damage claim.

If a mover demands additional money after loading the shipment or refuses to deliver belongings unless the consumer pays more, the incident should be reported promptly to the FMCSA’s National Consumer Complaint Database. Complaints involving local moves can be filed with the appropriate state consumer-protection agency.

The survey’s main lesson is that recognizing obvious warning signs is not enough. Checking official credentials, comparing companies and demanding clear written terms may provide considerably more protection than confidence or online reviews alone.