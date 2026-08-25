Fromm recalls canned dog food over possible metal contamination

Fromm Family Foods is recalling nearly 5,900 cases of two canned dog food products because they may contain pieces of metal.

The affected products were sold at independent pet stores and through online retailers in the United States and Canada.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers should stop feeding the recalled food and return it to the retailer.

Fromm Family Foods has recalled two varieties of canned dog food following complaints that the products may contain metal fragments.

The Wisconsin-based company said the recall covers 3,852 cases of Fromm Turkey Pâté Wet Dog Food and 1,973 cases of Fromm Diner Classics Milo’s Meatloaf Pâté Wet Dog Food. The products were distributed through neighborhood pet stores and online retailers in the United States and Canada.

According to the recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the company initiated the recall after receiving complaints about metal contamination. No illnesses or injuries associated with the products had been reported as of the announcement.

How to identify the recalled dog food

The recall applies only to the following products:

Fromm Turkey Pâté Wet Dog Food: 12.2-ounce cans with UPC 072705118700, lot code EP2A3306 551006 and a best-by date of 03/2029.

Fromm Diner Classics Milo’s Meatloaf Pâté Wet Dog Food: 12.5-ounce cans with UPC 072705132324, lot code EP2A3306 551029 and a best-by date of 03/2029.

Fromm said no other products are included in the recall.

Metal pieces can cause serious injuries

A dog that swallows metal may experience choking, vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy or stomach discomfort. Sharp fragments can cut the animal’s mouth or gastrointestinal tract.

Larger quantities of metal may also cause digestive problems, a partial blockage or an intestinal obstruction, according to the company. Pet owners whose dogs ate the recalled food and are showing symptoms should contact a veterinarian.

What consumers should do

Consumers should immediately stop feeding the recalled products to their dogs and return the cans to the retailer where they were purchased.

Fromm said it identified the error that led to the contamination and has implemented corrective measures intended to prevent it from happening again.

Consumers with questions can contact Fromm Family Foods at 800-325-6331, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time. Questions may also be emailed to info@frommfamily.com.