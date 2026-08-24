Thinking about adopting a pet? A vet reveals the costs families don't always see coming

A $0 adoption fee doesn’t mean a free pet: We interview a veterinarian who recommends budgeting at least $500 to get started, plus ongoing food, vet care, and supplies.

Plan for surprise expenses before adopting: Emergency savings or pet insurance can keep an unexpected vet bill from turning into household debt.

Make sure the pet actually fits your life: Ask about health, temperament, and what's included with adoption and consider fostering first as a real-world “test drive.”

Animal shelters around the country are struggling with overcrowding, prompting many to reduce or completely waive adoption fees to get more dogs and cats into permanent homes.

“Free adoption” can be a pretty compelling offer and plenty of Americans appear interested as Google logged nearly 630,000 searches for “pet adoption” over the past month.

With August being Clear the Shelters month, it could be tempting to see a cute dog or cat, notice the waived adoption fee, and bring home a new family member. But remember that even if the adoption fee disappears, the cost of owning the animal doesn't.

Dr. Callie Harris, a Purina veterinarian, told ConsumerAffairs that prospective pet owners need to think beyond adoption day and consider whether a pet fits their budget, schedule, home, and lifestyle.

“As a veterinarian, I always say there are no ‘free or cheap’ pets,” Dr. Callie said.

Here are some things she says need to be considered before saying yes.

Start with at least $500 — and expect to spend more

Dr. Callie recommends planning for a minimum of $500 just to get started, although the actual amount can vary considerably.

Costs depend on the size and type of animal, where you live, and what the shelter has already provided. Some animals may already be vaccinated or received certain medications or supplies before going home.

Others may need more from you immediately.

Potential first-month expenses include a veterinary exam, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, parasite screening, flea and tick prevention, and heartworm medication.

Then there's all the stuff waiting for you at the pet store. A new dog might need a crate, bed, leash, collar, bowls, toys, and training supplies. A cat could require a carrier, litter box, scratching posts, and other supplies.

And that's before you get to the recurring cost of actually feeding the animal.

Pro tip: Before adopting, make a “first 30 days” shopping list and price everything out. If that total makes you uncomfortable, a waived adoption fee isn't going to make pet ownership affordable.

Have a plan for the vet bill you didn't expect

The routine expenses you can predict are only part of the equation.

Dogs swallow things they shouldn't. Cats get sick. Pets get injured. And those expenses don't politely wait until your next paycheck.

Dr. Callie recommends having money set aside for unexpected situations and says prospective owners should also consider pet insurance.

The important thing is having some kind of emergency plan before the emergency happens. That could be pet insurance, dedicated emergency savings, or a combination of the two.

Don't assume you'll simply put an unexpected veterinary bill on a credit card and figure it out later. That's how a pet emergency can quickly become a household debt problem.

Pro tip: When considering pet insurance, get quotes based on the actual animal you're considering adopting. Premiums can vary quite a bit based on factors such as the animal's age, breed, and location, so a generic estimate may not tell you much.

Don't choose a pet based entirely on that adorable face

It's incredibly easy to walk through a shelter and fall in love with a dog staring at you through the kennel door.

But your heart shouldn't make the entire decision. Dr. Callie recommends learning as much as possible about the animal's behavior and environmental needs.

Ask shelter workers what they know about the pet's breed or breed mix, temperament, and history.

How does the animal handle change?

Has it lived with children?

How does it react to strangers?

Does it get along with other dogs or cats?

Does it appear comfortable being left alone?

Shelter personnel may not know every answer, particularly when an animal's history is limited. But as Dr. Callie points out, “It doesn't hurt to ask.”

Think about your own lifestyle just as critically. A high-energy dog may be wonderful, but not necessarily for someone who works 10-hour days and wants to spend evenings on the couch.

Likewise, a pet that struggles with other animals may not be the best choice for a household that already has two dogs.

Check out the AKC’s “Dog Breed Quiz” which is a free resource that attempts to pair you with the right dog based on your lifestyle. It asks you a series of questions via their “breed quiz” and it gives you some excellent recommendations. Also, check out this “dog cost estimator” which gives you an estimated monthly cost depending on the breed.

Pro tip: Before adopting, it’s a great idea to call your preferred veterinarian and ask how soon they can see a new patient. Some practices may have limited availability, and you don't want to discover that after bringing home a pet that needs any follow-up care.

Ask what you're actually getting with the adoption

A waived adoption fee can potentially be an excellent deal because shelters may have already taken care of some expenses you'd otherwise have to pay yourself.

Before adopting, ask exactly what's included:

Has the animal been vaccinated?

Spayed or neutered?

Microchipped?

Tested for parasites or infectious diseases?

Has it received flea, tick, or heartworm prevention?

Is the shelter sending home food, medication, or supplies?

Those answers can help you determine what you'll need to pay for immediately after bringing the animal home.

It can also help you avoid unnecessarily repeating services the shelter has already provided. Be sure to ask for copies of all available medical and vaccination records before leaving and bring them to your first veterinary appointment.

Pro tip: Also, ask the shelter what food the pet is currently eating and take home enough for several days if possible. Suddenly switching foods while the animal is already adjusting to a new home can cause digestive problems. If you want to change brands, transition gradually.

Consider fostering before adopting

Not sure whether a dog or cat will work in your household?

There's another option that Dr. Callie particularly likes: Foster first.

“I really love the opportunity for folks to foster first,” she said. “This is the ultimate test drive.”

Fostering can give you a much better idea of what living with an animal is actually like, as opposed to spending 30 minutes together at a shelter.

You can see how the animal behaves in your home, whether its energy level matches yours, how it interacts with family members and existing pets, and whether you're realistically prepared for the daily responsibility.

And sometimes that temporary arrangement becomes permanent. Dr. Callie jokingly calls that a “foster failure,” which is when the foster family falls in love and adopts the animal, which she considers a win for everyone.