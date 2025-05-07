Male supplements recalled because they contain ED drugs

The FDA announced a recall of ENDURANCE BOOST WITH HORNY GOAT WEED after it was found to contain undeclared ED drugs.

These hidden ingredients can dangerously interact with nitrate medications, often used by men with conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

The recalled product was sold online via Amazon.com, and customers should immediately stop using it, return it to the specified address in Flushing, NY, and contact a healthcare provider if they experience adverse effects.

EnShiShiXiangNiShangMaoYouXianGongSi is recalling one lot of ENDURANCE BOOST WITH HORNY GOAT WEED (20 Count capsules) to the consumer level. During regular sampling, the product was found to be tainted with Propoxyphenylsildenafil (a sildenafil analogue) and Sildenafil.

Sildenafil is an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. Products containing sildenafil cannot be marketed as dietary supplements.

ENDURANCE BOOST WITH HORNY GOAT WEED is an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Consumption of products with undeclared sildenafil and its analogue propoxyphenylsildenafil, may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.

Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk. As of April 30, 2025, EnShiShiXiangNiShangMaoYouXianGongSi has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

This tainted product is marketed as a nutrition supplement for male performance and energy, and is packaged in a blue and white cardboard carton, with white and black lettering and contains a 20-count blister pack. The affected lot is LOT: 250214PRO, Expiration Date: 02/14/2027. The product can be identified by the labels attached below. Product was distributed solely online at US Amazon.com.

What to do

EnShiShiXiangNiShangMaoYouXianGongSi is notifying its customers by this press announcement and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. Please send all returns to 150-67 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11354.

Consumers who have capsules with lot number 250214PRO, Exp Date 02/14/2027, should stop using the product. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact EnShiShiXiangNiShangMaoYouXianGongSi by e-mail address： nutriservice2025@outlook.com (Available Monday-Friday 9 AM-5 PM PST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.