Macy’s recalls over 16,000 infant pajamas due to injury risk

Macy’s is recalling approximately 16,300 Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas due to a potential injury hazard caused by overly tight ankle elastic, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today.

The recalled pajamas, sold exclusively at Macy’s, have ankle elastic that can restrict blood circulation in infants, posing a risk of injury. No injuries have been reported to date, but consumers are urged to stop using the garments immediately and keep them out of reach of children.

Macy’s is offering a full refund of $26.50 to affected customers. Shoppers should not return the pajamas to stores. Instead, they are instructed to complete a recall form at www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas. Upon completing the form, customers will receive a pre-paid return envelope to send the product back at no cost.

Once the pajamas are received, Macy’s will issue the refund by check. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly to facilitate the recall process.

Consumers with questions can reach out via email at footedpajamas@realtimeresults.net or call (833) 408-0501.

The recall is part of Macy’s ongoing commitment to product safety and customer care, according to company officials.