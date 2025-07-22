Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Listeria risk prompts tuna salad recall at Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Jewel Osco Stores

Albertsons recalls 10 tuna salad products in AR, LA, OK, and TX due to Listeria concerns. Consumers urged to return items or dispose immediately.

No illnesses reported. Cusomers should return or discard products immediately.

  • Tuna salad products recalled in AR, LA, OK, TX due to Listeria-contaminated breadcrumbs

  • 10 products affected, sold under Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb banners

  • No illnesses reported; consumers urged to return or discard products immediately

Albertsons Companies is voluntarily recalling multiple ready-to-eat tuna salad items sold at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas due to a potential Listeria contamination in breadcrumbs used by their supplier, Reser’s Fine Foods. Jewel Osco stores are doing the same in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. 

The recall includes 10 different tuna-based products such as sandwiches, salads, snack trays, and party platters sold between July 16 and July 19, 2025. The decision follows a supplier-initiated recall after Listeria monocytogenes was identified in a breadcrumb ingredient used in the tuna salad formulations.

“There have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions,” Albertsons said in a company statement. “This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution.”

Health risks and FDA guidance

Listeria monocytogenes poses a serious risk to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, and diarrhea, the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The FDA advises anyone who may have purchased the recalled items to dispose of them immediately or return them to the store for a full refund. Customers are also urged to thoroughly sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come in contact with the products, as Listeria can survive in refrigerated conditions and spread easily.

Products under recall

The affected products and their identifying details include:

Product NameUPCSell Thru Dates
RM Duo Tuna Salad w/Crackers27183000000Jul 17–19, 2025
RM Salad Tuna Premium SS21425000000Jul 17–19, 2025
RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad21151300000Jul 17–19, 2025
RM Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwich SS Cold21788400000Jul 16–18, 2025
RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS21786400000Jul 16–18, 2025
Salad Tuna Premium21228800000Jul 17–19, 2025
Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in27841300000Jul 16–18, 2025
Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in27841200000Jul 16–18, 2025
Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in27841500000Jul 16–18, 2025
Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in27841400000Jul 16–18, 2025

These products were sold in all four affected states under the Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb banners.

Customer Service Information

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929, available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

For the latest updates, refer to official recall notices from the FDA and Albertsons and Jewel Osco Companies.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.