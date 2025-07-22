Listeria risk prompts tuna salad recall at Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Jewel Osco Stores

Tuna salad products recalled in AR, LA, OK, TX due to Listeria-contaminated breadcrumbs

10 products affected, sold under Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb banners

No illnesses reported; consumers urged to return or discard products immediately

Albertsons Companies is voluntarily recalling multiple ready-to-eat tuna salad items sold at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas due to a potential Listeria contamination in breadcrumbs used by their supplier, Reser’s Fine Foods. Jewel Osco stores are doing the same in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

The recall includes 10 different tuna-based products such as sandwiches, salads, snack trays, and party platters sold between July 16 and July 19, 2025. The decision follows a supplier-initiated recall after Listeria monocytogenes was identified in a breadcrumb ingredient used in the tuna salad formulations.

“There have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions,” Albertsons said in a company statement. “This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution.”

Health risks and FDA guidance

Listeria monocytogenes poses a serious risk to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, and diarrhea, the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The FDA advises anyone who may have purchased the recalled items to dispose of them immediately or return them to the store for a full refund. Customers are also urged to thoroughly sanitize any surfaces or containers that may have come in contact with the products, as Listeria can survive in refrigerated conditions and spread easily.

Products under recall

The affected products and their identifying details include:

Product Name UPC Sell Thru Dates RM Duo Tuna Salad w/Crackers 27183000000 Jul 17–19, 2025 RM Salad Tuna Premium SS 21425000000 Jul 17–19, 2025 RM Snacker Tray Tuna Salad 21151300000 Jul 17–19, 2025 RM Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwich SS Cold 21788400000 Jul 16–18, 2025 RM Tuna Salad Over Bed of Lettuce SS 21786400000 Jul 16–18, 2025 Salad Tuna Premium 21228800000 Jul 17–19, 2025 Tray Croissant Mini Salad 16 in 27841300000 Jul 16–18, 2025 Tray Croissant Mini Salad 18 in 27841200000 Jul 16–18, 2025 Tray Salad Sandwich 12 in 27841500000 Jul 16–18, 2025 Tray Salad Sandwich 16 in 27841400000 Jul 16–18, 2025

These products were sold in all four affected states under the Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb banners.

Customer Service Information

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929, available Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

For the latest updates, refer to official recall notices from the FDA and Albertsons and Jewel Osco Companies.