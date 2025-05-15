KTM recalls nearly 20,000 off-road motorcycles due to crash hazard

KTM is recalling off-road motorcycles due to a front brake caliper defect that could reduce braking effectiveness and pose a crash hazard.

KTM has issued a recall for 19,310 GASGAS and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles because the front brake caliper can crack, reducing the braking system’s effectiveness, posing a crash hazard.

This recall involves model years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 Off-Road Motorcycles. The GASGAS off-road motorcycles are red with the white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds.

The 2022 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2023 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter P in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2024 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The 2025 model year recalled motorcycles have the letter S in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN).

The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head. The bikes were sold at GASGAS and Husqvarna authorized dealers nationwide from January 2022 through August 2024 for between $10,000 and $13,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized GASGAS Motorcycles or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer to schedule a free inspection and free repair at the dealership. It is necessary to have the front brake caliper inspected by an authorized dealer to determine if it is defective or not. KTM/GASGAS and Husqvarna Mobility are contacting all known purchasers directly.

