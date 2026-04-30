Infant formula gets a clean bill of health after a government study

The FDA tested more than 300 infant formula samples in its largest-ever safety study.

The vast majority showed undetectable or very low levels of contaminants.

The agency plans continued testing and potential new limits for chemicals in formula.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released results from what it called the largest and most comprehensive testing of infant formula ever conducted in the United States, finding that most products meet high safety standards despite trace levels of contaminants.

The agency analyzed more than 300 samples of infant formula sold nationwide, generating over 120,000 data points as part of a sweeping review of chemical contaminants. The testing screened for heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and arsenic, as well as pesticides, PFAS “forever chemicals,” and phthalates.

According to the FDA, the “overwhelming majority” of samples contained either undetectable or very low levels of contaminants, reinforcing that the U.S. infant formula supply is safe for consumers. In many cases, contaminant levels were below federal drinking water standards.

Meet high safety standards

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the findings show most products meet high safety standards, while emphasizing that even small exposures remain important for infants.

The testing effort is part of the FDA’s broader “Operation Stork Speed” initiative and its “Closer to Zero” program, both aimed at reducing contaminants in foods consumed by infants and young children. The initiative was launched amid heightened scrutiny of infant formula safety following past recalls and reports of contaminants.

Work continues

Despite the reassuring results, the FDA said it plans to continue working with manufacturers to further reduce contaminant levels and may establish formal limits for certain chemicals in infant formula. The agency also intends to expand ongoing surveillance, including testing newer products entering the market.

Experts say the findings provide reassurance for parents but also show the need for continued oversight. Some have called on regulators to set clear national standards for contaminants in infant formula to ensure consistent safety benchmarks going forward.

The FDA said it will release additional data from follow-up surveys as part of its commitment to transparency.