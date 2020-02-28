Write a review
Current Events in February 2020

2020

    Health officials say resources to combat coronavirus are lacking

    California only has 200 test kits in the entire state

    First the good news; as yet, the United States has only a few isolated cases of the coronavirus, code-named COVID-19.

    Now the bad news; a lack of resources is leaving health officials in the dark about whether the virus is actually spreading. Emergency room (ER) doctors say they currently lack the resources to deal with a major outbreak.

    Test kits used to determine whether someone has COVID-19 or simply a cold are in short supply. California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference Thursday that the state only has 200 test kits on hand, a situation he called “simply inadequate.”

    “Everybody in this country is rightfully anxious about this moment,” the governor said. “I think they should know we are meeting this moment with the kind of urgency that is necessary and I don’t want to overextend the anxiety.”

    Consumers in California may be on edge because one resident of the state is the first patient in the country to have contracted COVID-19 from “unknown origin,” meaning the patient had not traveled to China or had known contact with anyone who had been diagnosed.

    Taking issue with CDC policy

    Other health experts point to policy directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for what they say is a lack of timely testing. Dr. Michael Mina of the Harvard School of Public Health says the CDC has mandated all testing be conducted centrally.

    “The frustrating thing, I think, for people who are trying to perform tests for their patients is we just don’t have the capacity in the United States and the local laboratories that would normally be testing have been banned from being able to do that because of the declaration of a public health emergency by the CDC,” he told CNBC.

    Meanwhile, a professional group representing hospital ER doctors is asking Congress to approve emergency supplemental appropriations to ensure the system has the resources necessary to address an outbreak.

    "More can and should be done to minimize the risk of coronavirus in the United States," said Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). "It is critical that we empower our nation's emergency care teams and public health experts to protect millions of people and respond quickly and effectively to this virus."

    Request for additional funding

    ACEP and the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) have sent a request to the House Appropriations Committee asking for an increase in funding for health emergency preparedness, noting that COVID-19 patients will likely enter the healthcare system through an ER.

    "As the safety net for our communities, emergency departments across the country are filled with patients who have nowhere else to go for their health care needs,” Jaquis said. 

    He added that ERs around the country are already dealing with what he called a challenging flu season.

    Kids who read by themselves each day score better on school tests

    Researchers found that books benefitted kids’ academic performance more than other reading materials

    While previous studies have highlighted the benefits of parents reading with their kids, a new study explored how reading independently can help kids in the classroom. 

    According to researchers, children scored higher on tests when they read books on a daily basis. Books are key, as other forms of reading, such as comics or magazines, didn’t yield the same academic results. 

    “In an increasingly digital world, it’s important that young people are encouraged to find time to read a good book,” said researcher John Jerrim. “Other less complex and less engaging forms of reading are unlikely to bring the same benefits for their cognitive development, and shouldn’t be counted as part of their reading time.” 

    Making reading a habit

    The researchers had 43,000 children between the ages of 10 and 11 participate in the study. The participants and their parents completed questionnaires that assessed the children’s typical reading habits, their attitudes towards reading and school, parents’ feelings about reading, and how often parents read. 

    The researchers compared responses to children’s standardized test scores and then reassessed the children when they were 13 and 14 years old. The study revealed that children who read books daily outperformed their classmates who either didn’t read or opted for magazines or comic books. 

    The researchers found that the increase in test scores matched an additional three months worth of formal schooling, which can ultimately benefit children as they continue through their studies. 

    “Although three months’ worth of progress may sound comparatively small to some people, it equates to more than 10 percent of the three academic secondary school years measured -- from when these young people are aged 11 years old to 14, which we know is a hugely developmental period,” Jerrim said. 

    Better math scores

    Reading regularly also boosted kids’ test scores in math, as they showed similar levels of progress on math exams over the course of the study.  

    The findings are proof that making reading a daily habit can help kids excel in the classroom, and books play a key role in that success. 

    “Reading is a fundamental skill that plays a key part in all our lives,” said researcher Luis Alejandro Lopez-Agudo. “Our results provide further evidence that it’s not only whether young people read or not that matters -- but also what they read.”  

      Uber makes strong move toward improving driver and rider communication

      Easier prompts to follow and a foreign language translator will help travelers in a strange land

      If you’ve ever had an Uber pickup that went awry and left you hanging, the rideshare king has heard you loud and clear. On Thursday, Uber announced two new features that it says will make pickups “even more seamless.” 

      Upping focus and transparency

      The first upgrade is designed-based more than anything else, but Uber promises that it will deliver “greater focus and transparency into your ride’s arrival status.” What riders will now see is a sequence of rotating, actionable notifications regarding their pickup. The new information riders will have access to will include: 

      • How many minutes before the car arrives;

      • Exactly where the rider should meet the driver;

      • Suggestions on what landmarks to walk toward (which, especially for a vacationer in an unfamiliar city, is a huge plus); and

      • Instructions on things like the right exits to walk out of to get closer to where the driver will be pulling up at places like airports or stadiums.

      ¿Dónde está usted?

      Any traveler who’s tried to make the most out of Uber in a foreign city knows how problematic that can be. Uber’s heard that loud and clear, too.

      Up to now, any messages sent from a driver to a rider would appear in that driver’s language preference with no concern for the traveler at all. That’s all changing. The Uber app will now include a language translation feature (with more than 100 languages) that is designed to make it easier for riders to communicate with a foreign-speaking driver. 

      “We anticipate this being most helpful for drivers whose primary language isn’t English, and for riders that are traveling abroad outside the U.S.,” the company said. “Translation is available for pre-generated messages, and for any written message sent between a rider and driver.”

      Slowly amping up exercise intensity is best for consumers' heart health

      Researchers recommend building up to more vigorous activity

      According to researchers from the American Heart Association, there are very few risks associated with exercise. However, it’s important for consumers who aren’t super active to take things slowly when first getting into a fitness routine. 

      In a new study, the researchers are emphasizing caution for consumers who don’t regularly exercise. While it’s important to take part in physical activity, moderately increasing the intensity of exercise can help prevent heart concerns. 

      “Exercise is medicine, and there is no question that moderate to vigorous physical activity is beneficial to overall cardiovascular health,” said researcher Barry A. Franklin, PhD. “However, like medicine, it is possible to underdose and overdose on exercise -- more is not always better and can lead to cardiac events, particularly when performed by inactive, unfit, individuals with known or undiagnosed heart disease.”

      The importance of moderation

      The researchers reviewed over 300 previous studies to help determine how consumers of varying activity levels can best use exercise to their advantage. 

      One study in particular focused on heart health issues for triathlon participants. The researchers found that the risk of a heart attack or cardiac episode was highest for those who had never before competed in such a physical event. 

      “More people are running marathons, participating in triathlons, and doing high-intensity interval training,” said Dr. Franklin. “The purpose of this statement is to put the benefits and risks of these vigorous exercise programs in perspective.” 

      The study revealed that those who regularly engage in high levels of physical activity have a lower risk of experiencing a serious heart condition. However, it’s important that consumers take the time to slowly build up their activity levels, as trying to do too much too soon -- like competing in a triathlon -- can pose a risk for heart health. 

      Building up endurance

      The researchers urge consumers to take things slowly, especially if they’re just starting out with an exercise regimen. 

      Warming up before a workout and cooling down after are great ways to keep your heart rate steady, and it’s important that consumers monitor how they’re feeling before, during, and after exercise. 

      Ultimately, the researchers are encouraging consumers to incorporate light exercise into their daily lives. However, slowly building stamina is crucial to ensuring that heart health stays under control. 

      “It is important to start exercising -- but go slow, even if you were an athlete in high school,” said Dr. Franklin. 

      Big Tech goes all-out on to protect consumers from coronavirus scammers

      Some online platforms are putting consumer security over revenue

      There’s nothing like a good virus to bring opportunists out into the open. Facebook has made a smart move by locking out coronavirus carpetbagging ads that are trying to profit on the pandemic.

      Via a statement to Business Insider, Facebook announced its ban on any ad run on its platform that dares to mention the word “coronavirus” in relation to prevention or remedy, as well as any ads which attempt to “create a sense of urgency” about the outbreak as a way to line their pockets. That ad ban also includes Facebook marketplace, where almost anything for sale is fair game.

      The social media giant is also going the extra mile by putting valuable, legitimate information in front of any user who searches for “coronavirus.” In the past, the first things that would’ve popped up might’ve been groups, pages, and posts; now, the first thing that pops up is a box asking if you’re “Looking for coronavirus info? See the most up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help you stay healthy and help prevent the spread of the virus.” 

      Facebook has also vetted content from medical schools and health organizations and is also making that available to its users.

      Amazon steps up protections

      Seeing other world citizens donning masks to help guard against the virus, you can imagine that there’s been quite the run on items like masks, hand wipes, and other preventative products. And where better to buy them than Amazon, right?

      The shopping mecca’s brass also made moves to prevent price gouging and false claims -- anything that tries to make a psychological play to get consumers to buy something they wouldn’t ordinarily purchase. As part of that sweep, it has blocked or taken down more than a million products that made what it perceives to be false claims about the virus and suspended or deleted deals from sellers it thought had raised prices unjustifiably.

      Waiting on Google response

      There’s no official word on what steps or bans Google has implemented, and it might be because it simply has so many tentacles that could be affected -- apps, YouTube, Gmail, Android devices, Google Assistant, wearables, et al -- with all the ads and third-party content that monetize those products and services.

      The company is typically proactive in situations like this, and it’s safe to assume that it won’t be long before it, too, takes the situation head-on.

      Walmart is reportedly preparing a membership program aimed at Amazon Prime

      The program could include free shipping and other perks

      Walmart appears to have abandoned its free, no-membership approach to compete with Amazon Prime.

      The retailer is reportedly preparing to take on Amazon with its own paid membership program with the free shipping that Prime includes, along with other perks. Walmart has beefed up its online business over the last few years but has yet to catch up to Amazon.

      According to a report by technology site Vox, Walmart will soon start testing Walmart+, in part by rebranding its Delivery Unlimited service. That service currently charges customers $98 a year for unlimited same-day grocery deliveries at more than 1,600 Walmart locations. The report says the retailer may also test a feature that would allow Walmart+ members to place orders using a text message.

      But Amazon Prime offers more than just free two-day shipping, and in some cases one-day delivery. Members get access to streaming video through Prime Video and to a streaming music service.

      Walmart also reportedly plans to sweeten its deal with additional perks. According to Vox, those perks could include discounts on prescription drugs and gasoline at Walmart fueling stations.

      Walmart has made no official announcement of its plans, but a company spokesman confirmed that a membership program was indeed in the works in a statement to Vox.

      Prime’s rise

      When Amazon launched Prime in 2005, few could see what a powerful force in the retail economy it would become. For an annual fee of $119 a year, members get free expedited shipping on their orders.

      For many consumers, knowing that delivery won’t cost anything has made Amazon the go-to place to shop. When Amazon sweetened the deal with entertainment services, it almost became irresistible.

      Amazon Prime currently has a global membership of more than 150 million and, besides the free expedited shipping, it offers same-day delivery from Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh.

      Walmart in recent years has made Amazon its prime target. It has increased delivery services and made a point of saying that it doesn’t require a membership. In 2019, the retailer appeared to be making some headway.

      A 2019 survey by First Insight, a retail analytics firm, found that 55 percent of consumers preferred shopping at Walmart rather than Amazon.com. That was an increase from 47 percent in 2018.

      States offering corporate tax incentives don’t benefit from them, study finds

      Researchers say these enticements cost states millions but provide almost nothing in return

      State policymakers are constantly looking for ways to improve their local economies, and many rely on giving tax breaks to big businesses so that they can pump money into the community. However, results from a recent study suggest that this strategy doesn’t really work at all. 

      Researchers from North Carolina State University looked at the corporate tax incentives and other associated data for 32 states from 1990 to 2015 to determine how beneficial they were for everyone involved. They found that the states involved suffered negative repercussions a vast majority of the time. 

      "We found that, in almost all instances, these corporate tax incentives cost states millions of dollars - if not more - and the returns were minimal. In fact, the combination of costly tax incentives and limited returns ultimately left states in worse financial condition than they were to begin with,” said study corresponding author Bruce McDonald.

      Most incentives backfire on states

      The researchers say they focused on just 32 states because they represented 90 percent of all state and local tax incentives nationally. 

      Out of all the corporate tax incentives they researched, the team found that job creation tax credits and job training grants were the only ones that gave some benefit to the states. McDonald notes that these particular incentives only worked because tax revenue related to new jobs and underemployed consumers finding higher-paying work were able to offset the total cost of the incentives.

      However, the remaining incentives ended up costing the states more than what they paid out. The researchers hope their findings may spur lawmakers to reconsider how these incentives are doled out in the future.

      "The takeaway message here is that maybe states shouldn't be offering these tax incentives. Or, at the very least, states need to examine their assumptions about the impact these incentives actually have, with the exception of incentives explicitly tied to job creation and training," McDonald said.

      The full study has been published in the journal Public Administration Review.

      Coronavirus fears are keeping gas prices in check

      Prices barely moved last week at a time when they usually rise

      Fears of the coronavirus have sent oil prices lower, but that has yet to translate into much lower prices at the gas pump. Consumers are paying roughly what they did a week earlier.

      The AAA Fuel Gauge Survey shows the national average price of regular gas is $2.45 a gallon, about a penny less than last Friday. That price is only six cents more than at this time last year.

      The average price of premium is $3.05 a gallon, down a penny from last week. The average price of diesel fuel is $2.86 a gallon, a penny less than last week.

      Prices normally start to move higher at this time of year as refineries begin maintenance and switch over to producing more expensive summer blends of gasoline. But Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says the effects of the coronavirus may alter that seasonal pattern.

      DeHaan says plunging oil prices could delay, offset, or shorten the normal seasonal upswing that generally starts this time of year. He says that could translate into a few extra weeks of lower prices at the pump before they begin their inevitable rise.

      While most states saw prices edge up slightly during the week Michigan was a happy exception, with motorists enjoying gas prices that were seven cents a gallon lower than the previous week.

      The states with the most expensive regular gas

      These states currently have the highest prices for regular gas, according to the AAA Fuel Gauge Survey:

      • Hawaii ($3.57)

      • California ($3.48)

      • Washington ($3.09)

      • Nevada ($2.90)

      • Oregon ($2.98) 

      • Alaska ($2.94)

      • Arizona ($2.76)

      • Pennsylvania ($2.67)

      • Illinois ($2.65)

      • New York ($2.61) 

      The states with the cheapest regular gas

      The survey found these states currently have the lowest prices for regular gas:

      • Missouri ($2.18)

      • Texas ($2.15)

      • Mississippi ($2.14)

      • Louisiana ($2.17)

      • Alabama ($2.20)

      • Arkansas ($2.20)

      • South Carolina ($2.20)

      • Oklahoma ($2.20)

      • Kansas ($2.22)

      • Virginia ($2.24)

      Volkswagen recalls model year 2019 Audi Q7s

      The side curtain air bags may not inflate properly

      Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 383 model year 2019 Audi Q7s.

      The side curtain air bags may not inflate properly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury .

      What to do

      Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side curtain air bags free of charge.

      The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2020.

      Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at (800) 893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 69AJ.

      New survey lays out how much consumers get back in airline credit card perks

      Travelers are set to get more rewards perks in 2020, but they still have to be flexible

      Not to one-up Jennifer Garner, but when you pull out a branded credit card to pay for something, do you give it a second thought as to just how many points or miles you’ll get in return? Or is your branded plastic of choice simply one you chose because it came with some attention-grabbing sign-up come-on like a 30,000 mile bonus? Or, like many travel vets, did you simply bottom-line it by joining the loyalty rewards program of the airline you fly the most?

      Breaking everything down from the point/mile to blackout dates for rewards travel is a gargantuan hassle. Fortunately, WalletHub has just released its 2020 Best Frequent Flyer Program, which ranks the 10 largest domestic airlines based on 23 key metrics.

      The scorecard

      • Best frequent flyer program: Delta SkyMiles, which picked up its fifth straight honor from WalletHub.

      • The best return on investment: WalletHub’s calculator showed Alaska Airlines had the most rewards value, at $20.23 per $100 spent. Hawaiian Airlines comes in second, with $16.20 per $100 spent.

      • Best airline credit cards: That nod goes to Chase Sapphire Preferred and the Lufthansa Credit Card.

      Manage your expectations

      If what WalletHub discovered is an indicator of what airlines will be amping up rewards-wise in 2020, then it’s all good for the consumer. The survey found that four of the 10 largest airlines are tempting travelers with more rewards in 2020 than in 2019 by an average of 14 percent.

      What is a mile worth? Let’s just say that you’ve got to spend a lot to get anything substantial back -- unless you’re just saving for a toaster. At as little as a penny per mile, dream vacations are likely to cost an even prettier penny in making that happen. It’s also a subjective judgement.

      “When determining the value I get per mile for premium cabin awards, I base it on what I would have otherwise been willing to pay for a flight, and not the actual retail cost,” is how OneMileAtATime’s Ben Schlappig looks at it.

      “In other words, a roundtrip ticket in Cathay Pacific first class might cost $30,000 if paying in cash (unless you’re booking from Vietnam to North America, in which case it’s $800), when in reality I’d maybe be willing to pay $3,000 for it. Therefore the value I’m getting out of my miles is based on the $3,000 number, rather than the $30,000 number.”

      Mileage value

      In Ben’s point-crunching, Alaska Airlines came out on top, just like it did in the WalletHub survey and how it often does on the best-of airline studies at ConsumerAffairs.

      Here’s Ben’s top 20 as far as the per cent/mile value consumers will get from airline-branded credit cards:

      Rank

      Program

      Value

      1

      Alaska Mileage Plan

      1.8 cents/mile

      2

      Korean Air SkyPass

      1.5 cents/mile

      3

      Aegean Miles+Bonus

      1.4 cents/mile

      4

      Air Canada Aeroplan

      1.4 cents/mile

      5

      American AAdvantage

      1.4 cents/mile

      6

      Asiana Club

      1.4 cents/mile

      7

      Avianca Lifemiles

      1.4 cents/mile

      8

      Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

      1.4 cents/mile

      9

      United MileagePlus

      1.4 cents/mile

      10

      Air France-KLM Flying Blue

      1.3 cents/mile

      11

      British Airways Executive Club

      1.3 cents/Avios

      12

      Japan Airlines Mileage Bank

      1.3 cents/mile

      13

      JetBlue True Blue

      1.3 cents/point

      14

      Southwest Rapid Rewards

      1.3 cents/point

      15

      Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

      1.2 cents/mile

      16

      Delta Sky Miles

      1.2 cents/mile

      17

      Etihad Guest

      1.2 cents/mile

      18

      Lufthansa Miles & More

      1.2 cents/mile

      19

      Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

      1.2 cents/mile

      20

      Emirates Skywards

      1.0 cents/mile

      Be flexible

      Each airline has its own built-in rules for how its awards program works. Some -- like United -- allow consumers to book travel as much as 11 months in advance. Others -- like Southwest -- are variable, but they do post those dates in advance. 

      Because airlines use yield management to get their own best-bang, what a flight might cost in points three months out might be double what it would’ve been 10 months out. In some situations, as little as a few days separation can make a profound difference. Million-mile flier and ConsumerAffairs reader, Bill Rieke, shared with us a Delta Airlines’ awards chart where 21,000 rewards miles were required to fly from Cincinnati to Baton Rouge on March 17; but waiting until March 20 to fly out would require a near-double 41,000 miles.

      “While it can be difficult (and probably more difficult than it should be) in some programs to redeem free flights, consumers willing to be flexible in the time of the reward flights will generally come out okay,” confirmed Charles R. Taylor, Professor of Marketing at the Villanova School of Business.

      “For elite flyers, the benefits of shorter check-in lines, free baggage, customer service hotlines, and occasional or frequent complimentary upgrades are very real.”

      Sorry, but some homework might be required

      The simple truth is that to get the truest indicator of what credit cards will work best for your bucket list of perks, it’ll a little work on your end, so sharpen your pencil. 

      Studies like these are great places to start and, for some added balance, ConsumerAffairs has prepared a guide on the Best airline credit cards, a comparison of airline credit cards, and how to best maximize miles

      First coronavirus case of ‘unknown origin’ diagnosed in California

      The patient had not traveled or had contact with anyone who was exposed to the disease

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a report about the first coronavirus case in the U.S. of “unknown origin,” a fact that has raised the concern level among health officials.

      “Unknown origin” means the patient had not traveled to China or been in contact with someone who has, or with anyone else with symptoms of the virus. The CDC is now investigating the case.

      “It is a confirmed case. There is one in Northern California,” CDC spokesman Scott Pauley told The Sacramento Bee.

      What’s troubling to health officials is the fact that the patient, now being treated in Sacramento, is not known to have traveled outside the country or come in contact with people who might have been exposed to the virus.

      Health investigators are trying to learn how the patient was infected since, at the moment, it is the only U.S. case of unknown origin.

      Only 15 known cases in the U.S.

      The patient became the 15th person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the virus, code-named COVID-19, that has killed nearly 3,000 people worldwide since breaking out in Wuhan, China at the end of December. All other infections in the U.S. came as a result of known contact with people who had traveled to China.

      While confirmed infections in the U.S. are significantly lower than in other developed nations, a doctors’ group suggests that could be the result of a lack of testing. The group Doctors for Disaster Preparedness said last week that a shortage of testing kits has meant fewer people who could have the disease are getting tested.

      "It is impossible to be sure that the virus is not spreading without more extensive testing," said Dr. Jane Orient, the group’s president. 

      She pointed out that testing for COVID-19 has been limited to "persons under suspicion" (PUIs), that is persons with fever, signs of a lower respiratory infection, exposure to a person known to have COVID-19, or travel to China within 14 days of symptom onset.

      Vice President Pence in charge

      At a news conference Wednesday evening President Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence would head the government’s COVID-19 response team, made up of agencies under the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Transportation (DOT).

      While telling Americans they should prepare for the worst, Trump offered assurances that U.S. health agencies had taken steps to mitigate risks.

      "Because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low," Trump said.

      As for the virus’ effect on the stock market, Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick doesn’t expect the market’s steep sell-off this week to be long-lasting.

      “For investors who truly have a longer time horizon for their money, including those saving for retirement years into the future, they should try to avoid the inclination to act on fear,” Hamrick said.

      In the first three days of trading this week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 2,000 points.

      Supreme Court refuses to block retirement fund lawsuit against Intel

      The company argued that the plaintiffs waited too long to file the complaint

      If you think your employer has mismanaged your retirement account, the Supreme Court says you may have more time to file a lawsuit.

      The case in question involved a suit against Intel by a worker who accused the company of overstepping its legal authority by making what it termed as “high-risk” investments.

      Despite an ideological split on the court, the decision was unanimous. The justices upheld a lower court’s ruling that allowed a 2015 lawsuit to move forward. In that suit, a former Intel engineer claimed losses from the company’s action. Intel countered that the lawsuit had been filed too late.

      The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) specifies that people who manage employees’ retirement accounts invest those funds prudently. In most cases, employees have six years to file a lawsuit but as few as three years if the problem becomes known right away.

      The legal challenge to the high court, which was supported by the Trump administration, charged that Intel’s people in charge of retirement accounts violated their fiduciary duty when they overweighted the funds with investments in hedge funds and private equity instead of publicly traded stocks.

      Intel’s defense

      In mounting a defense, the company said the investments were intended to diversify portfolios and argued that the case was without merit. It cited emails showing the plaintiff was aware of the investments more than three years before the action was filed. Intel argued that the case should be dismissed because the plaintiff missed the deadline.

      But the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the plaintiff might not have been aware of the investments just because emails were sent out. It ruled that the lawsuit could proceed and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed.

      In writing the opinion for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said the question boiled down to one factor. Just because someone was sent an email with information doesn’t mean that person actually read the information or could recall reading it.

      Losing a spouse linked with greater risk of cognitive decline

      Researchers say this is particularly worrisome for those at risk of Alzheimer’s

      As experts continue to find ways to identify cognitive decline in older consumers, a new study has revealed that losing a spouse can play a significant role in cognitive function. 

      According to researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, cognitive decline is likely to worsen for widows, particularly those who are at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. 

      “We know that social relationships can be an important buffer against cognitive decline,” said researcher Dr. Nancy Donovan. “Being married provides opportunity for more social engagement and emotional support from a spouse, it expands one’s social network, and it provides more opportunity for cognitive stimulation. All of these benefits are lost in widowhood. Importantly, loss of a spouse is a highly stressful life event which can have deleterious effects on the brain.” 

      Monitoring cognitive decline

      The researchers had 260 participants involved in the study and divided them into three groups: married, unmarried, or widowed. 

      When the study began, the researchers performed PET scans on the participants to gauge their levels of the beta-amyloid protein, which has been known to be closely linked to Alzheimer’s. The study went on for four years, and the participants’ cognition was put to the test annually. The researchers tracked their progress using several different assessments and compared their results to their beta-amyloid levels. 

      The study revealed that losing a spouse greatly affected cognitive function, as those who were widowed experienced a much more rapid cognitive decline than the unmarried or married participants. 

      This was particularly troubling for those with higher levels of beta-amyloid, as their cognitive function was compromised to a much greater degree than the participants in the other two groups. 

      The researchers hope that these findings highlight the lesser-known side effects associated with losing a spouse so that future research can include this vulnerable population. 

      “Our division has become very interested in understanding the physiological effects of widowhood so that we can develop interventions to try to alter these trajectories,” Dr. Donovan said. “Our findings also suggest that researchers engaged in Alzheimer’s disease prevention trials may want to pay particular attention to widowed older adults to tailor interventions for this especially susceptible group of patients.”  

      Job insecurity can bring out the worst in consumers' personalities

      The phenomenon can affect consumers’ in their day-to-day lives

      While the goal for most employees is to feel secure in their work, a new study conducted by researchers for RMIT University found that job insecurity can negatively impact consumers’ personalities. 

      The study revealed that feeling uneasy about a job can manifest itself in negative personality traits like laziness and emotional instability. 

      “Traditionally, we’ve thought about the short-term consequences of job insecurity -- that it hurts your well-being, physical health, sense of self-esteem,” said researcher Dr. Lena Wang. “But now we are looking at how that actually changes who you are as a person over time, a long-term consequence that you may not even be aware of.” 

      Personality differences

      The researchers looked at data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey to better understand how consumers’ feelings towards their jobs can affect their personalities. Over 1,000 survey respondents answered questions that gave insight into their personalities, as well as their attitudes about their current place of employment. 

      Ultimately, the researchers learned that job insecurity can affect how consumers perform at work, how they interact with others, and their personalities overall. 

      The study found that despite fears around losing their jobs, participants were more likely to pull back from their job responsibilities and complete fewer tasks. Job insecurity was associated with less effort at work and less productivity. 

      From a personal standpoint, the researchers learned that participants were more likely to react poorly to stressors and incite conflict with others during periods of job insecurity. 

      Support from employers

      Dr. Wang explained that job insecurity is a legitimate fear in many cases. However, she also explained that consumers often feel fear about losing their jobs when there’s no chance of that happening. 

      To help ease tensions, the researchers urge employers to be a source of comfort to employees. This team says bosses should be proactive in helping to settle work-related anxieties. 

      “Some people simply feel daunted by the changing nature of their roles or fear they’ll be replaced by automation,” said Dr. Wang. “But while some existing jobs can be replaced by automation, new jobs will be created. Some employers have the ability to reduce that perception, for example by investing in professional development, skills and training, or by giving career guidance.”  

      Ford recalls F-Series Super Duty and E-Series trucks

      The vehicle may not have enough axle lubricant

      Ford Motor Company is recalling about 326 model year 2020 F-Series Super Duty and model year 2021 E-Series trucks.

      Some of these vehicles may have an inadequate amount of axle lubricant, resulting in bearing seizure and leading to component fracture and driveshaft separation from the rear axle.

      In the event of a rear-axle pinion stem fracture, customers would experience loss of vehicle motive power and loss of the park function.

      If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

      Ford says it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries.

      What to do

      Ford will contact owners and dealers will check the differential fluid level. If the fluid is at the proper level, no further action will be taken. If the fluid level is determined to be low, the rear axle assembly will be replaced free of charge.

      Owners may contact Ford at (866) 436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 20S09.

