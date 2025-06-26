iHerb has recalled 60,000 bottles of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements

iHerb has recalled 60,000 bottles and blister packs of California Gold Nutrition iron-containing supplements due to lack of child-resistant packaging, posing a risk of fatal poisoning to children.



The recall affects three supplement types—Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin—sold online between January 2019 and April 2025.



Consumers are urged to secure the products away from children and contact iHerb for a refund after submitting photo evidence of safe disposal.

Health and wellness retailer iHerb has issued a recall of approximately 60,000 units of its California Gold Nutrition iron-containing supplements due to packaging that fails to meet federal child safety standards. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that the recalled packaging is not child-resistant, presenting a serious risk of injury or death if ingested by young children.

The recall affects three products commonly purchased for women’s health and prenatal support:

Daily Prenatal Multi

Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin

Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin



These supplements were sold online from January 2019 through April 2025 on major platforms including Amazon, Walmart, and Target, priced between $8 and $18.

Under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, iron-containing supplements must be packaged in child-resistant containers. The recalled bottles and blister packs do not comply, which could allow young children to access and ingest the contents, potentially leading to deadly iron poisoning.

Though no injuries have been reported to date, officials are urging immediate action.

“These supplements pose a hidden danger if left within reach of young children. The packaging must protect against accidental ingestion,” the recall notice states.

Affected batch numbers and expiration dates

Product Batch Codes Expiration Dates Daily Prenatal Multi 2307050A, 2404096A, 2411100A 08/2025, 05/2026, 11/2026 Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin V0532, V0533 11/2026, 07/2026 Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin V0534, V0536 07/2026, 11/2026

What to do

Consumers should immediately store the supplements out of children’s reach and begin the refund process by emailing ProductRecall@iherb.com with the subject line: "Iron Supplement Refund." Required information includes:

Name

Product(s) and quantity ordered

Photo proof of destruction with initials and date written on the package

(Optional) Order number from your iHerb account

iHerb is also contacting known purchasers directly.

For more information, visit the official recall page or call iHerb toll-free at 888-430-4770, available 24/7.