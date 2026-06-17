How to coupon at CVS: The insider playbook for saving big on everyday essentials

CVS rewards can add up quickly: Combine ExtraCare rewards, ExtraBucks, digital coupons, manufacturer coupons, and weekly sales to save big on everyday essentials.

Avoid paying full price: Shop the weekly ad, earn ExtraBucks on promotional items, and use receipt coupons like "$4 off $20" or "$5 off $25" on future purchases.

Use every savings tool: Check the CVS app before shopping, scan your ExtraCare card at the coupon center kiosk, and always review your receipt for extra offers and rewards.

Walk into CVS and it's easy to experience sticker shock. A tube of toothpaste costs $6. A bottle of shampoo is pushing $10. Women’s razors can cost more than a restaurant lunch.

But here’s the thing: very few experienced CVS couponers actually pay those prices. In fact, CVS has built one of the most generous rewards programs in retail, and shoppers who understand how to use it can regularly save 50% or more on health, beauty, and household products.

The secret isn't extreme couponing. Instead, you need to understand how the CVS rewards system works and how to combine sales, coupons, and ExtraBucks rewards into a money-saving strategy.

Here's exactly how to do it.

Step 1: Never shop without an ExtraCare account

The first rule of CVS couponing is to never pay full price. To help make that happen, before buying anything, be sure to sign-up for CVS' free ExtraCare rewards program and download the CVS app.

ExtraCare members receive the following:

Sale pricing

Personalized coupons

Digital manufacturer offers

Exclusive promotions

ExtraBucks rewards

Birthday rewards

Without an ExtraCare account, you're missing many of the discounts advertised throughout the store.

To collect your savings just open the CVS app (sign into your ExtraCare account if you’re not already) and do the following:

Tap Deals & Rewards or Coupons.

Browse available offers.

When you find one you want, tap "Send to Card," "Add to Card," or the "+" icon. (The wording can vary slightly!)

The coupon is now linked to your ExtraCare account.

At checkout, just enter your phone number or scan your ExtraCare barcode and all eligible coupons will automatically apply to your purchase.

Pro tip: Get in the habit of opening the CVS app before every shopping trip. New coupons frequently appear throughout the month, and many shoppers miss discounts simply because they never check.

Step 2: Learn how ExtraBucks really work

ExtraBucks are the foundation of successful CVS couponing. Think of them as CVS cash.

Throughout the store you'll see signs such as:

Spend $20, get $5 ExtraBucks

Buy 2, get $4 ExtraBucks

Spend $30, earn $10 ExtraBucks

Many shoppers ignore these offers because they focus only on the upfront cost.

Instead, start focusing on the net cost after the reward. For example, if you buy two bottles of shampoo for $20 and receive $8 ExtraBucks, your actual cost is $12.

Then add a few coupons into the mix and the savings become even more impressive.

The biggest mistake beginners make is spending ExtraBucks on random purchases. Instead, think of them as fuel for future savings.

Step 3: Shop the weekly ad, not your shopping list

One of the biggest mistakes consumers make is creating a shopping list and then hoping the items are on sale.

At CVS, the smarter strategy is the opposite. Start with the CVS weekly ad.

Every Sunday, CVS launches new promotions throughout the store. The strongest deals are usually found in the following items:

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Razors

Cosmetics

Vitamins

Household cleaners

The reason you should focus on these products is because they often have a combination of sale prices, coupons, and ExtraBucks rewards. The overlap is where your biggest savings is going to occur.

Be sure to not chase every deal. Instead, focus on the products that you already use, and stock up when prices hit the lowest point.

Pro tip: If a product isn't on sale this week, wait a little bit if you don’t need it right away. CVS promotions rotate constantly and many deals return every few weeks.

Step 4: Stack coupons like a pro

Coupon stacking is where CVS really shines. Many retailers limit how shoppers can combine discounts. CVS is far more flexible than most.

A successful transaction often includes:

A sale price

A CVS digital coupon

A manufacturer coupon

ExtraBucks rewards

New ExtraBucks earned

For example, a bottle of shampoo may be on sale for $6.99. You then apply a $2 CVS coupon and a $1 manufacturer coupon and the shampoo also generates $2 in ExtraBucks.

Suddenly your effective cost is less than $2 for the bottle. That's why experienced couponers spend time matching deals before shopping.

The savings rarely come from one giant coupon, but from multiple discounts working together.

Pro tip: Before checking out, verify that every digital coupon that you want to use says "sent to card." This is critical because if it doesn't, you won’t get credit for it when you enter your phone number at checkout. Forgetting this simple step is one of the most common couponing mistakes.

Step 5: Use receipt coupons strategically

CVS receipts are ridiculously long and many shoppers laugh at them and throw them away as they walk out. That’s a mistake, as they provide some real value.

While not all CVS receipts are created equal, the most valuable ones have a threshold coupon printed on them, such as:

$4 off $20

$5 off $25

$10 off $50

These coupons can often be combined with weekly sales, manufacturer coupons, digital offers, and ExtraBucks rewards to create massive savings.

For example: You buy $25 worth of products already on promotion.

Then apply the following:

$5 off $25 receipt coupon

$3 digital coupon

$2 manufacturer coupon

Your $25 purchase suddenly costs $15 before factoring in any ExtraBucks rewards earned.

This is where CVS couponing becomes especially powerful.

Pro tip: Save threshold coupons for those weeks when you're buying multiple sale items. That's usually where you'll get the biggest bang for your buck.

Step 6: Use the coupon center every visit

Many CVS stores still have a coupon center kiosk near the front entrance. Most shoppers make the mistake of walking right past it.

Simply scan your ExtraCare card and the machine will often print:

Store coupons

Category discounts

Product-specific offers

ExtraBucks rewards

Sometimes the savings are small, but other times they're surprisingly valuable.

Many shoppers have received $4 off $20 purchase coupons, beauty coupons, and category discounts simply by scanning their card. It's one of the easiest ways to uncover extra savings.

Get in the habit of scanning your card every time you visit, even if you're only stopping in for one item.

Step 7: Roll your ExtraBucks forward

This is where serious savings begin. Many shoppers earn ExtraBucks and immediately spend them on snacks, drinks, or impulse purchases.

Experienced couponers "roll" their rewards. Here's how it works:

Week one: Spend $25 and earn $10 ExtraBucks.

Week two: Use the $10 ExtraBucks reward on another promotion and earn another $10 in rewards.

Week three: Rinse and repeat. Over time, your rewards begin funding future purchases.

This dramatically reduces how much cash you need to spend out of pocket.

It's also why many couponers keep small stockpiles of toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and razors. They're buying products when rewards are strongest rather than waiting until they run out.

Pro tip: Think of ExtraBucks as an investment. In other words, whenever possible, spend them on the products that will generate new rewards.