Urgent recall issued for MG217 eczema cream

Pharmacal has recalled one lot of MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream after testing found contamination with Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

The recalled product was sold nationwide online and in retail stores, including Amazon and H-E-B.

Consumers are urged to stop using the cream immediately and discard it, although no adverse events have been reported so far.

Pharmacal has issued a nationwide recall of one lot of its MG217 Multi-Symptom Treatment Cream & Skin Protectant Eczema Cream after the product tested positive for contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, the bacteria commonly associated with staph infections.

The recall affects six-ounce tubes bearing lot number 1024088 and an expiration date of November 2026, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cream, marketed for relief of eczema symptoms including itching, redness, dryness, and irritation, was sold nationwide through retail outlets and online sellers, including Amazon and H-E-B.

FDA warns of serious infections

FDA officials warned that use of contaminated topical products can lead to localized skin infections, and in some cases, more serious or life-threatening complications. People with weakened immune systems, compromised skin barriers, burns, or underlying skin disorders may face a higher risk of severe infection.

Pharmacal said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions linked to the recalled cream.

MG217 products are widely used for the treatment of psoriasis and eczema symptoms and include creams, ointments, and shampoos containing ingredients such as coal tar or colloidal oatmeal.

Consumers who purchased the recalled eczema cream should stop using it immediately and dispose of the product. The company advises anyone experiencing symptoms or complications after use to contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Pharmacal at 800-558-6614 or by email at aimho@pharmacalway.com.