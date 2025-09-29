Hillshire Brands recalls 58 million pounds of corn dog products after five injuries

Hillshire Brands is recalling 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products packaged from March 17–September 26, 2025, for possible wood pieces in the batter.

The Hillshire Brands Company has issued a major recall of approximately 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage on a stick products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood embedded in the batter.

The company has received multiple complaints from consumers, including five reports of injuries. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has classified the recall as Class I, the highest threat level.

The corn dog and sausage on a stick products were packaged between March 17, 2025, and September 26, 2025. A list of the products subject to recall can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST-582” or “P-894” printed on the packaging. These items were sold online and shipped to retail and food service locations nationwide.

Nationwide distribution

They were also sold to school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide. While the products were distributed to schools, they resulted from commercial sales and were not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

After receiving complaints, the Hillshire Brands Company conducted an investigation and determined that the wooden sticks entered the production process prior to product battering. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, along with school and institutional refrigerators and freezers. Consumers, schools, and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Christina Self, The Hillshire Brands Company Associate Director of Customer Care, at 888-747-7611. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact MaKenzie Taylor, The Hillshire Brands Company Communications Manager, at 810-391-6680.